Trump really got y'all going crazy in the country with his lies and disinformation...no one especially Republicans complain when Bush won the election results after the hanging chad situation in Florida where his brother was governor... but now when Republicans lose its fraud....go figure.
Rump had lots of recounts in lots of states, lots of bs lawsuits thrown out because there was no proof and he was recorded trying to get GA to illegally overturn their count... WAKE UP SHEEP!!!!
Anybody wanna bet that if she does win she's a lot different than she was for her 1st 2 years. She sees the writing on the wall she could lose a Kush job! Then again these maggot Voters have a hard time learning.
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
Marjorie Taylor Greene Bemoans 'Slowly Stolen Election' After GOP Failure
Democrat Overturns Election Result in Recount, Beats Republican by One Vote
Kari Lake insists she will '100%' be Arizona's next governor as counting continues, Trump is still her number one choice to run in 2024 and Republicans need to focus on 'America First' policies
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
Chris Christie predicts ‘huge surprise’ in Colorado Senate race
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
It’s Official, With Less than 2 Weeks to go, the Latest Polls Declare Walker is Now Ahead of Warnock for GA Senate Seat
Only 73 votes separate Adam Frisch from Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’
Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
Lauren Boebert 'Victory' Saves Republicans From Colossal Embarrassment
Kari Lake condemned for claiming MLK would be ‘America first Republican’ today
