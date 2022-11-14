'Lazy' Greyhound Blocking Kitchen Drawer With Head Has Internet in Stitches

A lazy Greyhound and its "I don't give a f***" attitude has had TikTok users in stitches.

Shared on November 5 by @foxthegreyhound, the clip shows Fox—a recently retired racing dog—lying on the kitchen floor. Looking extremely chilled out, the three-year-old Greyhound doesn't flinch while his owner gently rolls a drawer over his head.

Captioned "the most can't be bothered dog of the year," Fox and his extreme laziness have received 8,000 likes and over 82,000 views since being posted.

'Cheetah of the Dog World'

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Greyhounds are "gentle, noble and sweet-tempered" dogs. Described as the "cheetah of the dog world," everything about a Greyhound's form is designed for speed. With an aerodynamic skull and shock-absorbent pads on their feet, they can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour.

However, just because a Greyhound can run fast, doesn't mean they always want to. Greyhounds have a reputation for being lazy, and are known for sleeping around 18 hours a day. The AKC says that Greyhounds are content "to lounge around the house," and their affectionate nature means they love cuddling up with their owners.

Fox the Greyhound would rather have a drawer on his head than move from his spot on the kitchen floor. The breed has a reputation for being lazy. TikTok/@foxthegreyhound

'Classic Greyhound'

In the video, Fox (who is wearing a winter sweater) can be seen lazing around on the kitchen floor as his owner slowly rolls a kitchen drawer over his head.

As the drawer comes closer, Fox doesn't even wince. Even the bottom of the drawer tickling his ear doesn't get a reaction, with Fox looking thoroughly unconcerned.

Sound-tracked to a remix of Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust' (but with the lyrics "I really don't give a f***"), Fox's laziness has won him thousands of new fans on TikTok.

"Classic greyhound," commented kerryroberts751.

"Very sweet and chilled noodle," said user2924569185100.

"He just trusts u knowing u won't hurt him," wrote ange, to which @foxthegreyhound replied "either that or he really just can't be bothered."

Many fellow Greyhound owners could relate, with Ellen Fisher writing: "Mine literally does the same."

"It's either complete overdramatics or 100% IDGAF they have no medium setting," agreed Sophie Ryan.

"Our greyhound used to sleep in the grass and would try to lie there while he was mowing!" said Mel. "We had to physically pick her up and move her!"

While Black Boho Australia wanted to know: "Where do you get one of these don't give a f*** dogs?"

Newsweek has reached out to @foxthegreyhound for comment.

