ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Rescued Greyhound Delights Internet With Her Hilarious Sleeping Position

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A dog named Belle has left the internet in stitches after footage of her sleeping in an "awkward" position on her owner's sofa went viral.

The video, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the pooch's owner under the username Belle.the.roach, shows the greyhound sleeping upside down on the living room couch, with her paws in the air and face half covered by a pillow.

@belle.the.roach

#greyhoundsoftiktok #roaching #sleepingdog #lazydog #45mphcouchpotato #rescuednotretired

♬ 21 Questions - 50 Cent

Greyhounds sleep about 16 to 18 hours a day, although they aren't in full REM sleep for the entire time. They have a deep sleep cycle of just 20 minutes before they wake up gradually and fall back to sleep again.

"Roaching" is a common sleeping position for greyhounds, where they lay flat on their backs with all four legs in the air, much like a dead cockroach. According to AZ Greyhounds, it's a perfectly normal position for dogs with longer legs.

Their long legs make it difficult for them to tuck themselves up, and it also allows them to cool themselves down on hotter days, as their skin and fur are thinnest on their underside, exposing their blood vessels next to their vital organs. Letting the air get to their belly cools their blood faster.

Some greyhounds also sleep with their eyes open, which is usually nothing to worry about and usually down to their individual personality, although sometimes it could be a defense mechanism.

This is because their instinct is always to be alert if they don't feel entirely comfortable in their surroundings. It is also a sign that they're not completely asleep and will notify you if you try to sneak past them, hoping not to wake them up.

The owner's profile description explains that the greyhound was rescued and is now their official "pro couch potato," in its new forever home in Switzerland.

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received over 267,700 views and 16,400 likes.

One user, itsplutoswrld, commented: "THIS IS SO CUTE." And Pet Home said: "it looks awkward." JoanneV wrote: "Oh my baby Jesus .. what a beautiful set of paws."

Another user, Daniela, said: "Sleeping like she worked a double shift last night, came home..cleaned the whole house, cooked dinner, then passed out." And Michelle Codrington, added: "Living the life."

Michelle Joyner563 joked: "Said she had a time last night." And another user, Patricia Aleman, added: "Gee pup, I wish I was [you] right about now."

Newsweek reached out to Belle.the.roach for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYv9q_0jAFFL1L00
Stock image. Greyhound. A greyhound's sleeping positions have delighted the internet. Getty Images

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Newsweek

Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'

A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
Newsweek

Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
Newsweek

Dog Caught Going Out to Meet 'Boyfriend' Has Internet in Stitches

A video of a dog caught being "bad" by her owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it had garnered 1.1 million views at the time of writing. The clip was shared by TikTok user @desiraepfeffer with a caption that read: "When mom catches you doing [bad] dog things..." The...
People

50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston

Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
HOUSTON, TX
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'

A video of a dog appearing to dance to the beat of a song by Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok. The clip posted by the TikTok account Sandi M (@goldenretriever.life) shows a golden retriever taking a few steps backward, seemingly moving to the Beyoncé song "Cuff It," as a message overlaid on the video read: "Nailed it."
The Guardian

The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’

‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
Newsweek

Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'

A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

A Clash of Two Lion Prides Ends When This Monster Shows Up

Male lions are engineered to defend their pride and territories from invaders. Lionesses rarely move from their territories. All the lionesses in a territory are related. Territorial rights among females are usually passed down several generations. Even though both males and females are territorial, they play different roles in defending...
FUN 107

Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem

Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
SALEM, MA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1040M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy