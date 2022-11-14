ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA Campus Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Student Shooter At Large

By Robert Longfellow
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Tragedy has struck the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. On Sunday night (Nov. 13), a shooter, reportedly a student by the name of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., left three dead and two wounded after opening fire at a garage on Culbreth Road.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Reports the New York Times :

At least three people were killed and two others injured. It was not immediately clear if the victims were students.

The University of Virginia Police Department identified the gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who the university president said in an email to the campus was a student at the school. He remains at large as of Monday morning, and the police described him as “armed and dangerous.”

Early Monday, the university’s president, Jim Ryan, said in a email sent to the university community that the university was “working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional detail as soon as we are able.”

Details are slowly but trickling in about the shooter, who was a former member of UVA’s football team. According to NPR , multiple agencies are coordinating to find Jones, who is thought to be armed and dangerous.

“We have all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening,” said UVA Vice President and Chief Student Affairs Officer Robyn Hadley in an email to students. “I am on grounds like many of you; I am sheltering in place … If you are not inside and safe, immediately seek safety.”

The campus’ lockdown has been lifted as of Monday, (Nov. 14) morning. Classes have been canceled at UVA as well as at surrounding schools in Albermarle County.

UPDATE:

The three victims of the UVA shooting have been identified—Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry —and they were third-years and all members of the UVA football team . Prayers up.

This story is developing.

The post UVA Campus Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Student Shooter At Large appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

 

