KFDM-TV
$100 million+ Arkema potential plant expansion could bring jobs, guarantee existing jobs
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A potential chemical plant expansion could provide a $100 million+ boost to the economy. The Jefferson County Commissioners Court has approved a property tax agreement, including an abatement, with Arkema Chemicals. The agreement provides tax incentives to the company for its roughly $115 million potential expansion...
MySanAntonio
CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce host annual job fair
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, along with the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce held its annual fall job fair on Tuesday. The event took place at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur. There were at least 75 different businesses represented at the job fair,...
KFDM-TV
Seeing green in Orange County: Chevron Phillips' $8.5 billion decision
ORANGE COUNTY — Chevron Phillips Chemical and its energy partner in the Middle East have chosen Orange County for one of the largest new petrochemical projects in years. The $8.5 billion polymers plant is expected to create about 4,500 construction jobs and more than 500 permanent jobs, with an estimated $50 billion impact on the economy.
kjas.com
Jasper City Council once again lays plans to go into the internet business
It appears that the City of Jasper will once again try to go into the internet business, providing service to local residents. The council voted on Monday evening to request proposals from internet service providers to "deploy, operate and maintain a fiber network." Ironically, the move to do so was...
Jefferson County District Clerk offers appointment-free passport day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day. No appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service. Information on how...
KFDM-TV
Donate to Coats & Kettles and help keep Southeast Texans warm this winter!
Tis the season for cold weather and freezing temperatures! Share your good fortune with others. Beginning Friday November 26th and running through the month of January, KFDM-FOX4 is partnering with Munro's Safety Apparel and BASF-Total Energies Petrochemicals LLC. We are collecting donations of clean, used and new blankets and coats. All items will be donated to those less fortunate Southeast Texans through the Salvation Army.
KFDM-TV
Thanksgiving store is free but the outcome is priceless
BEAUMONT — The non-profit Some Other Place is hosting its Thanksgiving store to help feed those in need for the holiday. It's the first one in almost two years because of the COVID pandemic. The store allows hundreds of families to pick out the items for a Thanksgiving meal...
Former Major League Baseball player plans to bring 46 affordable, luxury homes to Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A former Major League Baseball player is planning to develop a new neighborhood in Port Arthur to give back to a community that gave just as much to him. Chuck McElroy is a retired professional baseball player who was born and raised in Port Arthur....
KFDM-TV
TxDOT holds open house to share details of Highway 90 project
JEFFERSON COUNTY — TxDOT shared details of its Highway 90 crossover project with more than 100 people during a public meeting. The meeting Tuesday night at China Elementary included TxDOT workers talking about removing 26 of 42 crossovers. TxDOT workers at the meeting showed which crossovers will be removed...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
fox4beaumont.com
Helping the homeless in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
kjas.com
It was said to be a big issue, but maybe it wasn't
Over the last few weeks many people had commented and voiced concerns about the City of Jasper's recent decision to allow the use and sale of alcoholic beverages in the park. To that end, the District 1 City Council Member, Anderson Land, who opposed the measure from the beginning, fought to get the issue back on the agenda to be discussed again, but it was reportedly opposed by Mayor Randy Sayers who refused to allow it to come back to the table. However, when it was finally brought before the council and discussed again on Monday evening, only one person voiced opposition to the measure.
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
KFDM-TV
Crossing guard vacancy at dangerous intersection is focus of Crisis in the Classroom
BEAUMONT — Families in one Beaumont neighborhood worry about the safety of their children as they walk to and from school. They say the trail can be treacherous without adult supervision. A concerned citizen living near Fehl-Price in Beaumont reached out to tell KFDM's Angel San Juan about a...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Twisted Gypsy for Pink Friday
NEDERLAND — Twisted Gypsy kicks off the holiday season with a Pink Friday sale. The sale will include two rocks of clothing marked 50% off. All pink items in the store will also be 15% off all day today. Twisted Gypsy offers clothing in sizes small through 3x to...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont ISD student's sent home due to water outage affecting some schools
BEAUMONT — Jones-Clark Elementary, Martin Elementary, and Lucas Pre-K campuses are experiencing a water outage. Students have been moved to Smith Middle School at this time and can be picked up by their guardians. We will keep you updated on air and online when a restoration time is available.
KFDM-TV
Owner of Jake's Fireworks gets 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
BEAUMONT — From U.S. Attorney's Office - The owner of Jake’s Fireworks has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty on Jan. 18, 2022, to conspiracy...
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
