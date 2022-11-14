ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31z6j3_0jAFF7kQ00

Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11.

Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and won’t be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week.

Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday.

Walker played the entire game against the Bengals, completing 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards. Walker started the past five games after Mayfield injured his ankle, but then remained the starter even after Mayfield was healthy enough to return. Walker went 2-3.

Mayfield is 1-4 as the starter this season, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Darnold just came off injured reserve and was activated last week after suffering a high-ankle sprain during a preseason game. He has not appeared in a game this season.

The Panthers (3-7) visit the Ravens (6-3) on Sunday. The Ravens are coming off their bye week. Mayfield is 3-5 lifetime against the Ravens, making those starts as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team

The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
GREEN BAY, WI
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm

The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray May Miss More Time

After not playing last weekend due to a hamstring injury, reports have now come out suggesting Kyler Murray will be out for 1-2 more weeks. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Murray could miss, “another week or so.”. Ironically, the last time Murray missed multiple weeks in a row...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight

A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Yardbarker

NFL monitoring snowstorm situation ahead of Browns-Bills game

Weather forecasts aren't improving as it pertains to Sunday's showdown between the 3-6 Cleveland Browns and 6-3 Buffalo Bills held in Western New York. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, chief NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy has confirmed the league is keeping an eye on the situation as a worrisome snowstorm continues to appear destined to impact Buffalo's Highmark Stadium and the region.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

The weekend forecast is getting no better for Browns-Bills

There’s nothing better than a snow game. Unless the snow keeps the game from happening. Lots of snow is in the forecast for Buffalo this weekend. And the forecast seems to be getting worse. Via Accuweather.com, the end result could be up to six feet. For now, a lake...
BUFFALO, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy