corneliustoday.com
Police chiefs are grand marshalls of N. Meck Christmas parade
Nov. 18. The chiefs of police in Cornelius and Davidson will be the grand marshalls of the 40th Annual North Meck Holiday Parade on Dec. 3. Both Davidson Chief Penny Dunn and Cornelius Chief Kevin Black are retiring. The not-to-miss parade begins on the corner of Griffith and Main streets...
corneliustoday.com
Lake Norman Humane seeks donations for a rescue’s surgery
Nov. 18. Lake Norman Humane is seeking donations to help Nutmeg get the medical care she needs. When Nutmeg arrived at Lake Norman Humane, she was a lively, playful and gentle girl, but staff noticed the 4-year-old shepherd mix was not walking normally, the organization said. Dreadful injuries. An X-ray...
corneliustoday.com
Rezoning: Birkdale Village owners ask for delay
Filed Under Birkdale Village, Huntersville, retail. Nov. 15. By TL Bernthal. North American Properties, owners of Birkdale Village, are slowing down plans for what could be $250 million in new development. NAP walked back its application for a special-use permit and asked for a delay before bringing a rezoning request and related text amendment before the Huntersville Town Board.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 12th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
wccbcharlotte.com
Deidre Reid’s Teen Daughter Now Missing
PAGELAND, S.C. – A local family that’s already dealt with pain and suffering is back in the news with new heartache. One of Deidre Reid’s teen daughters is missing. 16-year-old Tehteya Patterson was last seen November first in her foster home in Pageland. Patterson’s family tells WCCB one of her family members dropped her off at the Department of Social Services at the end of October, instead of bringing the teen to family.
Raleigh News & Observer
Snow to blanket NC mountains, deep freeze in Charlotte, chilly in Triangle, NWS says
Snow and freezing rain could blanket parts of the North Carolina mountains, a deep freeze could settle in Charlotte and near-arctic lows may chill the Triangle starting Sunday, the National Weather Service warned Saturday. The wintry weather forecast follows flooding in parts of the mountains from Tropical Depression Nicole. The...
corneliustoday.com
Let’s talk turkey. How much will a Thanksgiving dinner cost you?
Nov. 18. By TL Bernthal. With the Labor Department reporting that September consumer price index rose 8.2 percent over the prior 12 months—higher than what experts predicted—we thought it would be a good idea to look at the price of the fixin’s for a Thanksgiving dinner purchased from grocers in Cornelius.
WRDW-TV
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
#JusticeForShanquellaRobinson: Everything We Know About The Charlotte Woman Beaten During A Trip With ‘Friends’
Another day, another sad, tragic and infuriating story about a Black woman dying and “no one” knowing what happened. Twenty-five-year-old Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died within the first 24 hours of a group trip to Cabo, Mexico. Now, her family is demanding answers, but they’re getting nothing but conflicting stories from authorities […]
corneliustoday.com
County assessor re-reviewing assessments; how to appeal
Nov. 17. By Dave Yochum. With new property tax assessments expected to come out in March of next year—three months later than planned—the Mecklenburg County Assessor is continuing to monitor home prices as the market adjusts to higher interest rates. It means that the 49 percent increase in...
Winston-Salem police investigating drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a drive-by shooting. FOX8 is told a 21-year-old man was grazed by a bullet on Pinedale Drive. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate of North Carolina woman released, relays family’s concerns
Whether or not someone should be arrested in the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson remains as uncertain as how she died.
wccbcharlotte.com
CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas
ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses. On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows...
‘Keep praying that we get him’: Mom desperate for arrest of daughter’s alleged killer
CONOVER, N.C. — For more than six months, police and federal marshals have been looking for a man in connection to a high-profile murder case in Catawba County. Donald Hodges is accused of murdering his wife at their home in Conover last May. Now, federal marshals have declared this a major case and have doubled the reward to $10,000.
WBTV
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police have made four arrests in the shooting death of a 38-year-old. None of the people arrested were over the age of 15. Three suspects are 14 years old, and the fourth is 15, according to police. Officers were called to an apartment...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mother Pleads For Answers After Daughter’s Body Is Found Behind East Charlotte Apartment
CHARLOTTE — It’s been nearly three weeks, and Mary McMasters still doesn’t know who shot and killed her beloved daughter. 32-year-old Ahylea Willard traveled from her home in Asheboro, N.C., to Charlotte back on October 22 to have dinner with a friend. Her body was found the next day, in the grass, behind an apartment complex on Snow Lane.
9 Investigates: Atrium Health alerts man to possible HIV exposure a year after procedure
CHARLOTTE — A man in Charlotte says he had a urology procedure at Atrium Health a year ago, but a message this week from Atrium Health came with a startling surprise: a potential exposure to life-changing viruses. 9 Investigates has been looking into his story since he got the...
Woman arrested after 3 children found safe in York Co.
The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of kidnapping three children Sunday morning.
