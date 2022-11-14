ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

corneliustoday.com

Police chiefs are grand marshalls of N. Meck Christmas parade

Nov. 18. The chiefs of police in Cornelius and Davidson will be the grand marshalls of the 40th Annual North Meck Holiday Parade on Dec. 3. Both Davidson Chief Penny Dunn and Cornelius Chief Kevin Black are retiring. The not-to-miss parade begins on the corner of Griffith and Main streets...
CORNELIUS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Lake Norman Humane seeks donations for a rescue’s surgery

Nov. 18. Lake Norman Humane is seeking donations to help Nutmeg get the medical care she needs. When Nutmeg arrived at Lake Norman Humane, she was a lively, playful and gentle girl, but staff noticed the 4-year-old shepherd mix was not walking normally, the organization said. Dreadful injuries. An X-ray...
MOORESVILLE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Rezoning: Birkdale Village owners ask for delay

Filed Under Birkdale Village, Huntersville, retail. Nov. 15. By TL Bernthal. North American Properties, owners of Birkdale Village, are slowing down plans for what could be $250 million in new development. NAP walked back its application for a special-use permit and asked for a delay before bringing a rezoning request and related text amendment before the Huntersville Town Board.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 12th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deidre Reid’s Teen Daughter Now Missing

PAGELAND, S.C. – A local family that’s already dealt with pain and suffering is back in the news with new heartache. One of Deidre Reid’s teen daughters is missing. 16-year-old Tehteya Patterson was last seen November first in her foster home in Pageland. Patterson’s family tells WCCB one of her family members dropped her off at the Department of Social Services at the end of October, instead of bringing the teen to family.
PAGELAND, SC
corneliustoday.com

Let’s talk turkey. How much will a Thanksgiving dinner cost you?

Nov. 18. By TL Bernthal. With the Labor Department reporting that September consumer price index rose 8.2 percent over the prior 12 months—higher than what experts predicted—we thought it would be a good idea to look at the price of the fixin’s for a Thanksgiving dinner purchased from grocers in Cornelius.
CORNELIUS, NC
WRDW-TV

Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
AIKEN, SC
Bossip

#JusticeForShanquellaRobinson: Everything We Know About The Charlotte Woman Beaten During A Trip With ‘Friends’

Another day, another sad, tragic and infuriating story about a Black woman dying and “no one” knowing what happened.   Twenty-five-year-old Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died within the first 24 hours of a group trip to Cabo, Mexico. Now, her family is demanding answers, but they’re getting nothing but conflicting stories from authorities […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

County assessor re-reviewing assessments; how to appeal

Nov. 17. By Dave Yochum. With new property tax assessments expected to come out in March of next year—three months later than planned—the Mecklenburg County Assessor is continuing to monitor home prices as the market adjusts to higher interest rates. It means that the 49 percent increase in...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas

ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses. On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows...
CHARLOTTE, NC

