Littleton’s Cole Bassett returns to Colorado Rapids from Netherlands
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American midfielder Cole Bassett was recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids on Friday from his loan to the Dutch Eredivisie. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, was loaned to Feyenoord for 18 months on Jan. 20. He debuted on Feb. 20 against Cambuur and made seven appearances last season, getting […]
Is soccer's popularity in the US about to explode? If you watch the World Cup at bars across Michigan, you'll see it already has
When will soccer trully “arrive” in the United States? WWJ’s Zach Clark finds out on a new Daily J, in many ways it already has, and the USMNT’s journey to take it to the next level begins with this World Cup, and fans are more than ready for it.
