Littleton’s Cole Bassett returns to Colorado Rapids from Netherlands

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American midfielder Cole Bassett was recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids on Friday from his loan to the Dutch Eredivisie. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, was loaned to Feyenoord for 18 months on Jan. 20. He debuted on Feb. 20 against Cambuur and made seven appearances last season, getting […]
