Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NBA trade rumors: Jae Crowder heading to mystery team in three-team trade
The Suns are closing in on a Jae Crowder trade according to NBA trade rumors. But where will he end up?. Jae Crowder, though technically a member of the Phoenix Suns, has yet to suit up for the team this year. He and the team have mutually agreed to pursue options in the trade market to find Crowder a new team.
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James sends massive shot at Lakers with Aaron Rodgers comment
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start this season and it is safe to say that LeBron James is not used to this kind of performance. While the season is young, the Lakers are also coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed
Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
NBA Trade Rumors: Everything Shams dropped on Friday
Shams Charania dropped a bunch of information on early trade market whispers. Here’s everything he reported and why it matters. The NBA trade market is going to kick off early this year, it would appear, and Shams Charania’s Friday reporting helps us piece together some whispers from the last week or so.
College baseball rule changes for 2023 will help grow game, but shouldn’t stop here
Ever since the first College World Series in Kalamazoo in 1948, college baseball has mainly stayed the same. In 2023 and beyond, big changes are coming. If you’ve been keeping up with Major League Baseball this season, you have seen major pace-of-play initiatives to grow younger fan interest. The...
