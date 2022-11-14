ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday on night in which Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan's foot. Bennedict...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Statesville Record & Landmark

Williams scores 12 as Charlotte knocks off Boise State 54-42

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Brice Williams helped lead Charlotte over Boise State on Thursday night with 12 points off of the bench in a 54-42 victory. Williams also added five rebounds for the 49ers (3-0). Aly Khalifa scored 10 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds and five assists. Montre' Gipson finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

AREA BRIEFS: Hoffman becomes a member of Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly signed offensive lineman and Statesville native Brock Hoffman to their practice squad. Word broke of the move Tuesday evening, when it was also reported the Cowboys added wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the practice squad as well. The two took the spots previously held by center Alec Lindstrom, who was placed on injured reserve, and defensive end Mike Tafua, who was released.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Green Bay takes on Queens, looks to end 3-game skid

Queens Royals (2-1) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (0-3) BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay enters the matchup against Queens as losers of three straight games. Green Bay went 5-25 overall with a 4-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Phoenix gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy