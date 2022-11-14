Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Google To Pay Nearly $400 Million To Settle Location Tracking Lawsuit
Alphabet's Google has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle a lawsuit with 40 states for illegally tracking users' locations in the largest privacy settlement in U.S. history. In addition, Google must make significant improvements to its user controls and location-tracking disclosures. The states accused Google of continuing to track...
There’s a hidden iPhone keyboard that might help you type way faster
IPhone users obviously spend tons of time typing on the screen, and some are probably looking for all the help they can get to type faster. Apple’s built-in predictive text tool and the slide-to-type functionality should help, although more than that might be needed for those who spend a lot of time in chat and email apps. One trick to try to type faster on iPhone is activating a different keyboard layout called Dvorak, and we’ll tell you all about it in this guide.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
Android Authority
You told us: Most of you haven't had any major issues with the Pixel 7 series
It's not a landslide victory for the new Pixels, as some people are reporting annoying issues with the phones. Shortly after Google launched the Pixel 6 series, customers started noticing a ton of problems with the phones. They were mostly software-related issues that Google fixed in the due course of time, but it’s safe to say that the Pixel 6 series didn’t have the smoothest of launches. Since it’s been a few weeks after the launch of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, we thought of asking people if they’ve witnessed any major issues with Google’s latest flagships. Here’s how users voted in our poll.
Android Authority
How to use Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app: Everything you need to know
This is the essential Galaxy Watch companion. You’ll need first to download the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app to connect your new Samsung smartwatch to your phone. This piece of software is responsible for all the phone-to-device functionality. It also houses controls, settings, and all the customization options you could ever need. But what is it, where do you get it, and how do you use it? Read on for everything you need to know about the Galaxy Wearable app.
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Android Authority
Poll: Does your phone support dual SIMs?
Rocking a phone with two physical SIMs, a physical SIM and eSIM, or two eSIMs? Let us know via our featured poll!. Dual SIM functionality is one of the more underrated features on smartphones today, serving a variety of purposes. Of course, one of the biggest reasons to get a phone with dual SIM support is that you can have your work and personal numbers active on one device (no need for two phones).
Android Authority
How to tell if you're being tracked by an Apple AirTag
How to tell if someone is tracking you with a hidden AirTag. The AirTag is one of Apple’s greatest accessories and can be used to keep track of everything from your keys to your wallet. In fact, the AirTag is so small that it can keep track of everything – and therein lies the problem. As with all nice things in life, the AirTag is being exploited by not-so-nice people to stalk and track unsuspecting people. AirTags are slipped into pockets or attached to the undersides of cars. The cheapness of the AirTags makes them disposable and easy to obtain. So how can you tell if you’re being tracked by an Apple AirTag? Here’s how to preempt someone turning up at your doorstep uninvited and unannounced.
Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to Black Friday deals that you can shop early. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year. Originally released in February, the S22 sold over 1 million pre-orders the first week after release...
Android Authority
Does Tinder have read receipts?
Stop wondering whether your crush has read your message. Read receipts allow you to know when someone reads your message. After you send someone else a direct message, be it a text or on social media, it can be anxiety-inducing when someone doesn’t immediately respond. If you fear being “ghosted” or ignored, there’s always the chance that the other person hasn’t opened your message yet — or they see it on their notification screen and are waiting until later to open it because they’re busy. To know for sure, social media apps often implement read receipts to confirm message reception. Let’s talk about whether Tinder has read receipts.
Samsung’s Early Access Black Friday sale knocks the Galaxy S22 Ultra down to $375
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung is providing some excellent deals on the Galaxy S22 series, which ranks highly in our list of the best Android phones in 2022. If the Galaxy S22 Ultra has caught your attention, you can get it for as low as $375, down from its retail price of $1,200. And if you want the baby S22, it is available for $325 after an eligible trade-in.
Android Authority
The OnePlus 8 series is gaining Android 13 this week
OnePlus' 2020 devices are now getting their long-awaited Oxygen OS 13 update. OnePlus is now rolling out stable Oxygen OS 13 to its OnePlus 8 series. The update includes Android 13, the new aquamorphic design language, and more. Other OnePlus phones, including the 10R, 9R, and 9RT also received the...
Android Authority
How to verify your Tinder account
A blue checkmark that doesn't cost $8 a month? Sign me up. In today’s day and age, you can never be too careful online. People are often not who they say they are, as they can appear as anyone. On Tinder, this same sentiment carries over — however, they’ve implemented a way to combat this. Tinder verification is a way to authenticate your account, letting people know that you are who you say you are. Let’s go over how to verify your Tinder account.
Android Authority
Google just launched a slew of helpful search features
Google has launched new features for Google Maps, Search, and more. Google has announced a bevy of new search features to make searching easier and more helpful. The new features center around Google Maps, Search, Lens, and Shopping. Most of the features are launching today, except one for Google Lens...
Android Authority
Android Auto beta program lets more people to sign up and try the redesign
The beta program has added new spots for those wanting to try the new beta. More spots for the Android Auto beta program have opened up. Those in the beta program will be able to test out the revamped UI. Sign-ups are reportedly open in multiple countries. The infotainment system...
Employee tracking: From your keystrokes to your emails, here’s what your employer can see
(NEXSTAR) – At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many transitioned to working from home. This not only took them out of the office, it gave them a chance to wear their pajamas, tend to their children, and any number of other things around their home while on the clock. It also seemed to open the floodgates to new – sometimes unknown – surveillance by employers.
Android Authority
How to make a live wallpaper on Android or iPhone
Live wallpapers may be heavy on the battery, but they sure are fun! Especially if you learn how to make your own. This is why we’ll show you how to make a live wallpaper on Android and iPhone. QUICK ANSWER. You can make a live wallpaper from a video...
Android Authority
Musk pushes Twitter's paid verification rollout to November 29
He wants the service to be "rock solid." Elon Musk is delaying the rollout of Twitter’s paid verification system until the end of the month. This comes after tons of fake verified accounts flooded Twitter, forcing Musk to halt the $8 Twitter Blue subscription. Twitter’s paid verification goof-up is...
Android Authority
Poll: Do you lock your smartwatch?
Do you have a PIN on your watch or do you prefer to leave it unlocked?. Authentication tech is integral for smartphones, as you’re exposing your personal and financial data if you don’t keep your device locked down. And there’s no shortage of authentication options, such as PIN codes, fingerprint unlock, facial recognition, and more.
Android Authority
What to do when your Android phone is frozen or unresponsive
Fix your unresponsive phone with these steps. Smartphones are an almost essential part of life, so our phones freezing and becoming unresponsive, especially at an inopportune moment, is a huge problem. Unless it’s a significant hardware issue, simply restarting the phone should do the trick, but diagnosing the cause of the problem to stop it from happening again might take longer. Here’s what to do if your Android phone is frozen or unresponsive.
Comments / 0