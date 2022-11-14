Former Dorchester County football player among victims of deadly Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody

Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Murdaugh defense team files alibi in connection to murders of wife and son
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's attorneys filed an alibi on Thursday that details Murdaugh's whereabouts on the night of the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul – the grisly crimes for which he has been charged by the State of South Carolina. According to...
Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son’s murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh on Thursday filed a formal alibi defense for the night that his wife and son were fatally shot. Margaret Murdaugh (52) and Paul Murdaugh (22) were found brutally murdered at the family’s Colleton County property the night of June 7, 2021. […]
Prayer March Through the Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forgiveness is a key component to Reverend Anthony Thompson’s ministry. In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his wife Myra, and eight others. “When I forgave Dylann,” Rev. Thompson recounts, “the burden of hate and anger...
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
Murdaugh, Laffitte families testify in day six of Laffitte trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte’s older brother Charles Laffitte III and their dad Charles Laffitte Jr. took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense in his federal trial. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, also took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense. Other witnesses taking the stand Wednesday included employees from Palmetto State […]
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon. One car was flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Charlie Hall Boulevard. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says two people were taken to the hospital with non...
Domestic disturbance leads to deputy-involved shooting in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies said a barricaded suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning. WCSO responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Red Road in Kingstree when they learned an armed man barricaded himself and a hostage in a home. Deputies said the […]
University of Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC) - The University of Virginia’s athletic department on Wednesday announced the cancelation of Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina University. “As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of life and sustaining of a community take...
Standoff in Williamsburg Co. ends in officer-involved shooting
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County shot a man that had barricaded himself inside a Kingstree home with a hostage Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Red Road in Kingstree around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning...
Colleton County deputies searching for witnesses in deadly teen shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating two individuals about a deadly shooting. Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, who, they say, dropped off a teen at an emergency room entrance and fled from the hospital on Sunday. […]
UVA decided to take disciplinary action against Chris Jones. Why didn't they?
UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said UVA Student Affairs was investigating a potential hazing issue on September 15 when a student said Chris Jones possessed a gun.
Roper Hospital Medical Campus coming to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s leading hospitals is set to construct a new medical campus in the heart of North Charleston. Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Wednesday it will invest $1 billion to build a new Roper Hospital Medical Campus at the site of the former North Charleston City Hall off […]
Charleston deputies asking for information in 12-year cold case
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- Tuesday marks 12 years since a deadly shooting in the small town of Ravenel in Charleston County, and the case still remains unsolved. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 15, 2010, at around 12:30 a.m., someone entered the mobile home where 27-year-old Rasha Porter was staying. Porter reportedly told […]
Hampton County Police seeking information related to deadly shooting
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are searching for information related to a shooting that left two people dead on October 22. Police say that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Bryant Road in the Estill area of Hampton County. Multiple individuals shot at the crowd […]
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
Man wanted for questioning in N. Charleston armed robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are searching for a man they say may be connected to an armed robbery case in North Charleston. Justen Logan, 31, is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department following an October 22 armed robbery that occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard.
Authorities offer $5k reward for unsolved 2019 West Ashley murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost three years have passed since the murder of Mario Tyrell Frost on Ashley Phosphate Road, and authorities are seeking the public's help. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information to further the investigation into Mr. Frost's death.
Documents: 52 DD2 administrators earn more than district’s highest-paid teacher
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public records indicate Dorchester School District Two is spending millions of dollars each year on its administration, and the average teacher salary is below the area median income. A Freedom of Information Act request shows the district pays 52 administrators more than the highest-paid teacher...
Community, activists react to Berkeley County School Board’s critical race theory decision
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The new Berkeley County School Board made several controversial decisions at Tuesday night’s meeting, including a vote to ban critical race theory in district schools. The board voted 6-2 to ban the teaching of CRT. “I believe it’s important that children know their history,...
