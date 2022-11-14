Just after 4p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Communications Center received a call regarding a residence on fire at 91 W. 3rd Street in Riverside. The caller reported a large amount of black smoke. When authorities arrived on scene they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Hills Fire, the Washington County Ambulance Service, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy all responded and were on scene for roughly two hours, extinguishing the blaze. Early Friday morning, at around 4:30a.m. Authorities received a call that the fire at that address had reignited and the roof was engulfed. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Washington Fire and Lone Tree Fire all responded to the scene. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO