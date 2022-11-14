Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Two Dead In Cedar Rapids House Fire
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man and woman are dead after a house fire in northeast Cedar Rapids. Firefighters were called to the 38-hundred block of Pine Tree Dr. NE, just after noon today (Thursday). A 911 caller reported smoke coming from the windows of the home. Witnesses told first...
iheart.com
Vacant Cedar Rapids Home Damaged by Fire
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- No one is hurt after a house fire in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night. Fire investigators say it happened around 10:30pm in the 200 block of 11th Street NW after neighbors called to report the fire. Fire crews responded to the scene and found the fire on the first floor of the house. Investigators say the house was later confirmed to be vacant. The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.
cbs2iowa.com
Man convicted of arson in deadly Waterloo fire Thursday
A Sumner man charged with murder a couple of weeks ago, was found guilty of arson in connection with the case on Thursday. John Spooner is now convicted of starting a deadly house fire in Waterloo on August 19th. The 59-year-old set a home on fire in the 300 block...
KCRG.com
Marion garage fire extends into home, no one injured
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion family’s home was damaged early Wednesday morning after a fire started in their detached garage and extended to the home as well. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1100 block of West 8th Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. Firefighters said the...
Pen City Current
One hospitalized following Wednesday fire
FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
kwayradio.com
Man Shot at Apartment Complex
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The shooting victim’s name was not released but it was an adult male. He received treatment for an injury not thought to be life threatening. Police found a bullet hole in the hallway of a complex in the 200 block of Baltimore Street. A glass window to the front door also shattered. No arrests have been reported to this point.
Sioux City Journal
Jurors hear about origin of fatal fire in Waterloo
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused of setting a house fire that killed his friend first told police it was his friend who set the blaze. Later, John Walter Spooner told police the fire at 309 E. Second St. wasn’t arson. Spooner, a 59-year-old Denver resident who had...
iheart.com
One Person In The Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Marion. The driver of a Lexus, Denise Nichols, was first in a line of vehicles traveling eastbound on the 1500 block of Country Home Road. They were following farm machinery when 56-year-old Trent Bendixen attempted to pass all the cars. He collided with Nichols as she also attempted to pull out and pass. Emergency responders arrived transported Nichols to a nearby hospital with no serious injuries. Bendixen was not injured and got a ticket for unsafe passing.
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
kciiradio.com
Local Departments Called Twice To Thursday Fire in Riverside
Just after 4p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Communications Center received a call regarding a residence on fire at 91 W. 3rd Street in Riverside. The caller reported a large amount of black smoke. When authorities arrived on scene they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Hills Fire, the Washington County Ambulance Service, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy all responded and were on scene for roughly two hours, extinguishing the blaze. Early Friday morning, at around 4:30a.m. Authorities received a call that the fire at that address had reignited and the roof was engulfed. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Washington Fire and Lone Tree Fire all responded to the scene. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested by Cedar Falls Police After Car Chase
A 53-year old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a hit and run accident and chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Cedar Falls Police arrested Tyler Timion and charged him with eluding and 3rd offense operating while intoxicated. He had been involved in an accident in Waterloo and fled the scene. Officers pursued Timion east on East 18th Street, north on Highway 58, and then east on Highway 218. Timion then began to exit Highway 218 onto Highway 63 where he came to a stop. He was then taken into custody.
KCRG.com
One taken to the hospital in Dubuque crash involving tractor
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A person is facing possible life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Dubuque County on Monday. The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. at 7815 Farley Road, south of Farley. The Sheriff’s Office said a van rear-ended a farm tractor with a manure spreader. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Adorable Alert: Cedar Rapids K-9 Cop v. Snow
Cedar Rapids is seeing a bit of a snow day and the occassion isn't lost on Officer Bart. K-9 Officer Bart took full advantage for a little play time bell-sliding in the snow on Tuesday.
iheart.com
One Person Seriously Injured in Dubuque County Crash
(Farley, IA) -- One person is in serious condition after a crash in Dubuque County. Investigators say the crash happened a little before 7:30 Monday evening when a car rear-ended a tractor in the 7800 block of Farley Road. There were several people in the car, and one was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in serious condition.
KCRG.com
Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Department along with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshall’s Office held an active threat drill at Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday morning. The drill simulates an active threat, like a mass shooting, for law...
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
I-80 crash blocked traffic for hours and left 1 dead
Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused the vehicle to hit the cable barriers.
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
Beloved Waterloo Restaurant Bids Goodbye…For Now
One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
Here's how you can donate to the family who lost their son, home in Walcott fire
WALCOTT, Iowa — A 2-year-old has died after a mobile home fire in Walcott, Iowa early Monday morning, according to the Walcott Police Department. At about 2:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a report of a structure fire in the Walcott Estates mobile home park.
Comments / 0