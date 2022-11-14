Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
wegotthiscovered.com
What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
Collider
What Exactly Are Namor's Powers Anyways?
In the decade since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a number of powerful comics characters to life on the big screen – their most recent being Tenoch Huerta Mejía's embodiment of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining the ranks of other god-like powered beings such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, known throughout mythology as the Norse God of thunder, Brie Larson's cosmic champion Captain Marvel, and Josh Brolin's Infinity Stones-wielding mad titan Thanos, Namor enters into an expansive multiverse of mighty MCU characters. But who is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor and what exactly are his powers?
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Winston Duke reveals just how much Letitia Wright’s anti-vax views affected ‘Wakanda Forever’ set
High emotions must have been all but unavoidable on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — not only was the entire cast and crew mourning the loss of their friend in colleague Chadwick Boseman, but the film itself is a cathartic study of grief and loss. Winston Duke wants one thing made clear though, whatever the cast’s feelings were, Leticia Wright’s views on vaccines were not a mitigating factor.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
The Avengers: Endgame moment that teased Namor's arrival in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Back in Avengers: Endgame, the Sub-Mariner's appearance in the MCU was teased – but not confirmed because of a larger issue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for its Easter eggs – just think back to how Stephen Strange was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Solider, itself released before a Doctor Strange movie was confirmed to be in development. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was signposted back in Avengers: Endgame.
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares behind-the-scenes ‘Wakanda Forever’ photo with ‘ex’ Martin Freeman
Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever including one featuring her on-screen ex-husband, Martin Freeman. While the fantastical kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan and their rivalry are the main focal points of Wakanda Forever, the...
‘Black Panther’ Sequel Slammed by #RecastTChalla Movement
*”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“ earned $180 million at the domestic box office over the weekend and $150 million from 50 territories, according to multiple reports. While the sequel to the 2018 box office smash has scored the biggest November debut ever with its worldwide total of $330 million, the #RecastTChalla movement has flooded Twitter with criticism about Marvel/Disney’s decision to not replace Chadwick Boseman in the titular role following his death from colon cancer in 2020.
thedigitalfix.com
America Chavez star wants to follow Wong’s path in MCU
If you’re a heroic MCU character, your time in the franchise can follow all sorts of paths. Obviously there are Marvel movies, but now you have Marvel series as well, providing options for performers. Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in the action movies, has a particularly great idea for her arc.
Avengers: Secret Wars to feature multiple Spider-Man variants and more crazy cameos
Avengers: Secret Wars just got a big rumor that tells us something we already suspected. The final movie in the Multiverse Saga should be just as ambitious as Avengers: Endgame was for the Infinity Saga. In addition to old and new Avengers that Secret Wars might feature, Marvel reportedly wants to use multiple Spider-Man variants. And yes, it’s exactly who you might expect: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.
ComicBook
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Breaks Silence on Iron Man Connection After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Exclusive)
Like Captain America (Anthony Mackie) before her, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is largely considered a legacy character, one that takes up the mantle of a superhero that has moved on. In this case, Williams/Ironheart fills the role of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after the character's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. In the Marvel Comics source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely aligned, with Williams using parts from old Iron Man suits to build her own take on the armor.
Where The Wakandans Send T'Challa's Body In Black Panther 2's Funeral Scene
Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" As superhero movies go, there are few that open in a more heartbreaking fashion than "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The tragic death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman in 2020 and the subsequent decision against recasting mean that King T'Challa's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close as he dies offscreen in the early minutes of the sequel. "Wakanda Forever" may not explain how T'Challa passes away, but it makes extremely clear that he's sorely missed. Before the movie's title screen, the viewers are treated to a lengthy sequence that shows the population of Wakanda gathered in a sad funeral progression that nevertheless celebrates the lifetime of their king.
thedigitalfix.com
MCU movies and DC movies aren’t the issue with cinema, says James Gray
For filmmaker James Gray, whose new drama movie Armageddon Time is now out in cinemas, there is a big problem with Hollywood as a whole. But, he insists that problem does not lie at the feet of MCU movies or DC movies. Gray is an acclaimed director whose work generally...
thedigitalfix.com
Canceled Amazing Spider-Man 3 was like a breakup for Andrew Garfield
When Andrew Garfield returned as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, conversations around how The Amazing Spider-Man 3 never came to be resurfaced once again, with fans even starting a petition demanding that Peter #3 gets his own Spider-Man movie. There’s a lot of controversy over how the Spider-Man...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Continues Marvel’s Trend of Post-Credits Scenes That Mean More to the Movie Than to the MCU
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains major spoilers for the ending and mid-credits scene in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” currently playing in theaters. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige took to the Hall H stage and for the first time delineated the grand plan for the Multiverse Saga — including that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which opened this weekend, would mark the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4. That designation, however, is more symbolic than literal.
thedigitalfix.com
