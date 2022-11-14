ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BFZH_0jAFBzkD00

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended.

Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment also had a relaxed fit and thick hemline.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the American politician simply accessorized with dainty diamond earrings and a silver watch. Clinton parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose curls. Giving her look a bold pop of color she added a vibrant red lip.

Completing Clinton’s look was a set of gold metallic heels. The silhouette had a bow at the center with a sharp, elongated pointed toe and sat atop a short square block heel.

When it comes to fashion, Clinton’s wardrobe consists of classic and refined pieces. The former first lady and lawyer has continued to showcase several sophisticated style moments during appearances and on the red carpet. On the footwear front, Clinton tends to gravitate towards statement pumps and pointy flats.

PHOTOS: See how Hillary Clinton gets speech ready and styles Miu Miu kitten heels.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 68

Bunny DuBose
4d ago

Her dress looks like my grandmother’s 1930 brocade couch.. The one thing that she and Jill Biden have in common; they always look frumpy most every time that they are seen in public… Hilary and Jill’s hair also always looks messy and unkept.

Reply(6)
52
Mimi White
4d ago

she is not a fashion icon. And why is Mrs. Woke doing cultural appropriation wearing that? And why is the media not screaming about it

Reply(3)
41
Judy Lewis
4d ago

She doesn’t look good to me no matter what she wears plus her personality adds to it !

Reply
29
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Martha Stewart Slips On Towering Gold Platforms & Brown Dress for CFDA Awards 2022

Martha Stewart kept it neutral as she attended the CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York tonight. The renowned chef wore a dark brown long-sleeve dress that featured slight bubble sleeves and a plunging neckline. She added a black top underneath her loose-fitted gown. To accessorize, Stewart opted for a light brown clutch with a gold cross clasp. She also added a set of gold rings, a linked chain, and sparkling drop earrings. The chef slipped into a pair of metallic gold sandals to complete the look. The heels featured a crisscross strap with a platform sole and towering block heels, elevating...
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Makes a Sparkly Statement in Crystal-Embellished Dress at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

Kate Hudson brought the sparkles to the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. The actress plays Birdie Jay in the new mystery film that will have a limited theatrical release on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23.  Hudson wore a glistening sheer Elie Saab turtleneck gown for the occasion. The floor-length dress had a fitted silhouette and dramatic long sleeves that cascaded to the floor and blended seamlessly with her train. The embellished gown from Saab’s fall 2022 collection radiated with gold...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kate Moss Dances The Night Away in Plunging Sheer Dress With Towering Heels

Kate Moss enjoyed a night out in the West End of London yesterday. The supermodel was photographed going from one club to another while serving a daring outfit. Moss wore a black sheer dress with sequins all over, creating a geometric pattern. The shimmering attire featured a plunging neckline. She added a black duster coat to complete her outfit. As for accessories, Moss chose sparkling hoop earrings and three pendant necklaces. She finished the look with rosy lips and neutral makeup. When it came down to footwear, Moss slipped on a pair of towering platform pumps. The glossy shoe featured stiletto heels that...
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons

Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’

Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
Page Six

Ivanka Trump crops Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany Trump wedding photo

Ivanka Trump seemingly snubbed brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, by cropping her out of a photo from sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos. The 41-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump shared several snaps from the lavish Mar-a-Lago nuptials to social media over the...
HollywoodLife

Marla Maples Stuns In Lavender Gown At Daughter Tiffany Trump’s Wedding: See Her Dress

Marla Maples almost stole the show at her own daughter’s wedding! The 59-year-old former dancer looked absolutely fabulous as the mother-of-the-bride at Tiffany Trump‘s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12. Marla, who shares Tiffany with her ex Donald Trump, arrived at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, FL wearing a lavender gown by Elie Saab in photos obtained by PEOPLE magazine. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” Marla said to the publication, revealing that Tiffany’s dress was also by the designer who is Lebanese. Both dresses served as a node to Michael’s heritage, who is both Lebanese and French but grew up in Lagos, Nigeria.
PALM BEACH, FL
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
Footwear News

Arabella Kushner Coordinates With Mom Ivanka Trump in Glittery Blue Dress & Satin Flats at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding

Arabella Kushner glittered for Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion on Sunday, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, the 11-year-old wore a light blue dress. Coordinating with mom Ivanka Trump, her attire featured a crewneck silhouette with flounced elbow-length sleeves. Adding a whimsical finish to Kushner’s outfit was gauzy fabric around the dress’ outer layers, embellished with silver glitter for a sparkly spin. Stud earrings finished her outfit, as seen in a matching mother-daughter post on Trump’s Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Footwear News

169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy