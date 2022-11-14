Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in triple shooting, killing of Western Michigan University student
PORTAGE, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man wanted for the killing of a Western Michigan University student, as well as the shooting of a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old child, has been arrested. The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety issued a joint news release on...
Triple shooting suspect arrested by MSP & Portage police
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety Police Division have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting that occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 back in August. Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers of Kalamazoo for...
Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old woman in Portage
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in late August, Portage police said.
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A 44-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after he was struck by a train Thursday night. The incident took place at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 17 and the identity of the man is not being released pending notification of next of kin. According to the Kalamazoo Department of...
Person killed after being hit by a train in Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a train vs pedestrian accident on Thursday at around 10:19 p.m.
KDPS chief among recipients of traffic violation scam
Kalamazoo police are warning about a new scam that targets drivers. The scam email was even sent to a few law enforcement officers, who immediately sounded the alarm.
Greenville police: Man in custody after shooting at cars at random
Police in Greenville responded to a 'situation' on Wednesday.
Arrest made in December 2021 shooting in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - An arrest was made in a shooting that injured two people, including a three-month-old baby, in Benton Harbor on December 12, 2021. Kylen Jenkins was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building causing injury, six counts of felony firearms, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Assault suspect charged with shooting at GRPD officer, stabbing dog
The man charged with shooting at a Grand Rapids police officer and repeatedly stabbing a police dog during a standoff on Sunday has a history of mental illness.
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
Grand Rapids man arraigned after shooting at officers, stabbing police K9
A man faces years in prison after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than six hours Sunday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Terry-Junior-Warren has been arraigned on multiple felony charges—including Assault with Intent to Murder, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal.
Assault Suspect Sought in Northern Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 16, 2022) – A 38-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day span during the last week in October. On the 26th, the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a retail store on West Randall Street in Coopersville around 6:30 PM, making physical contact with both of them. Two days later, around 4 PM, a similar incident occurred involving a lone 19-year-old woman at a store off of US-31 south of Grand Haven. None of the victims were injured, and the suspect fled before deputies arrived at the scene.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Kalamazoo Thursday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A pedestrian has been killed by a train in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night. They closed north and south bound Pitcher and Edwards between Kalamazoo and Willard for several hours as they investigated. At...
1 stabbed during Kalamazoo robbery; 1 arrested
A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
Deputies: Man wanted for inappropriately touching women in stores
A man is wanted after he allegedly inappropriately touched women at Ottawa County stores, deputies say.
List of most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo county released
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021. The intersection of Drake Road at West Main Street in Kalamazoo is once again the...
Throw a pie in cop’s face? These WMU students did just that — for a good cause
KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan University students gathered around the flagpoles to get a chance to throw a pie at campus police officers. The Pie-A-Cop event was held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the flagpoles on Western Michigan University’s campus. The booth was set up around 2 p.m. and lasted for 90 minutes.
Lansing Woman Explains How She Was Nearly Human Trafficked in Parking Lot
Human trafficking is very real in Michigan, as this young girl explains in a recent viral video. TikTok user stellatortolini, explained in a video how she was nearly abducted on November 14, 2022, at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing. In the video below, she explains how she...
