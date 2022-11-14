WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 16, 2022) – A 38-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day span during the last week in October. On the 26th, the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a retail store on West Randall Street in Coopersville around 6:30 PM, making physical contact with both of them. Two days later, around 4 PM, a similar incident occurred involving a lone 19-year-old woman at a store off of US-31 south of Grand Haven. None of the victims were injured, and the suspect fled before deputies arrived at the scene.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO