Kalamazoo, MI

Triple shooting suspect arrested by MSP & Portage police

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety Police Division have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting that occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 back in August. Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers of Kalamazoo for...
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — A 44-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after he was struck by a train Thursday night. The incident took place at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 17 and the identity of the man is not being released pending notification of next of kin. According to the Kalamazoo Department of...
Arrest made in December 2021 shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - An arrest was made in a shooting that injured two people, including a three-month-old baby, in Benton Harbor on December 12, 2021. Kylen Jenkins was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building causing injury, six counts of felony firearms, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Grand Rapids man arraigned after shooting at officers, stabbing police K9

A man faces years in prison after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than six hours Sunday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Terry-Junior-Warren has been arraigned on multiple felony charges—including Assault with Intent to Murder, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal.
Assault Suspect Sought in Northern Ottawa County

WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 16, 2022) – A 38-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day span during the last week in October. On the 26th, the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a retail store on West Randall Street in Coopersville around 6:30 PM, making physical contact with both of them. Two days later, around 4 PM, a similar incident occurred involving a lone 19-year-old woman at a store off of US-31 south of Grand Haven. None of the victims were injured, and the suspect fled before deputies arrived at the scene.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Kalamazoo Thursday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A pedestrian has been killed by a train in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night. They closed north and south bound Pitcher and Edwards between Kalamazoo and Willard for several hours as they investigated. At...
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)

The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
