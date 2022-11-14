Blur Will Reunite Next Year For First Full Concert In Years

Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Britpop favorites Blur have announced a reunion in 2023 for what will be their first headlining show in eight years.

The band will perform at London's Wembley Stadium on July 8, with slowthai , Jockstrap and Self Esteem serving as support acts.

Blur last toured in 2015 to support their album The Magic Whip . The band members last performed together in 2019, taking the stage at an event organized by frontman Damon Albarn to perform a three-song set.

It's unclear if a full tour — let along one with U.S. dates — is in the cards.

The band members appear to be busy with other, non-Blur related projects in 2023.

Albarn is plotting a new Gorillaz album called Cracker Island , expected to arrive in February. Guitarist Graham Coxon is planning to release an album with his project, THE WAEVE . While drummer Dave Rowntree is releasing his debut solo album, Radio Songs , in January.