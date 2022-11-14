ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri man who served two decades for weed possession reacts to legalization

 4 days ago

Jeff Mizanskey spent two decades behind bars on a marijuana-related charge before finally walking out of prison a free man over seven years ago. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, KMOX wanted to know how he felt about his time spent behind bars, and the newly-passed Amendment 3.

While Mizanskey is now a medical card holder and has a license to grow marijuana, he was convicted three times for marijuana charges in the 1980s and 90s.

“There was two small amounts to start with, it was three ounces. They raided my house twice and found that — that was two charges,” Mizanskey said. “And the third one was what they call acting in concert, I happened to be there. And if you're there, well, something's going down. You're also involved. So that gave me my third strike.”

That third strike ended up earning him life in prison without the possibility of parole. For context, Missouri law starting in December allows adults to possess three ounces of marijuana, while people with medical cards can have four.

During his time in prison, Mizanskey worked at a furniture factory, which he said kept his mind occupied. Plus, the experience helped him get a job once he was released. Another thing that kept his spirits higher was the news that marijuana was being legalized in states around the country.

“You could hear how the news was going around in California and Denver and everywhere else. And I've seen where it became legal, at least for medical in a lot of different states,” he said. “And I figured then that there was a good possibility because all it does is help people — I don't know why it’s illegal in the first place.”

Mizanskey said he’s glad marijuana has been legalized. But, he wishes the legislation had been written a bit differently in some regards. He’s against, for example, the fines for smoking in public that increase with each offense.

“A lot of people don't understand that it's still misdemeanors, and misdemeanors will turn into a felony after three of them, so they can still lock you up,” he said. “And that's the shame; there's a lot of guys and girls still in prisons that now have to go through the courts to get out…But you know, it's a step forward.”

He added, “I just hope we didn't step in the wrong direction with some of the stuff. Because now those laws are in our Constitution.”

Hear more from Jeff Mizanskey on his reaction to marijuana legalization:

Debbie Turner
3d ago

It has always been a disgrace that people were put in prison for a plant. Alcohol is much worse!! There are bad drugs out there but it wasn’t one of them.

Laura Leanne
3d ago

That’s ridiculous to serve two decades over such a small amount. He should have been ticketed and maybe some fines and all but not prison. He can never fully get his life back. What a tragedy this is. I feel bad for people that are in his situation.

Alicia Campbell
3d ago

You can add amendments to the law. We all wanted it through so people would stop going to prison over something silly.

