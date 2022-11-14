Canada 2022 World Cup squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Canada are back at the World Cup finals, for the first time in 36 years. Last time they didn’t win, didn’t score and didn’t make much impact on what was their only appearance at the tournament to date, but the class of 2022 have every reason to believe they’ll be setting new firsts and national records in Qatar.

More than that, there’s a great feeling that over the past decade or so, Canadian football has been building up to this point: a moment of great success which can actually turn into a founding pillar of longevity and continued improvement in the game.

A host of European-based players mix with plenty of MLS regulars in the squad, with the standout performer being Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies . Along with Club Brugge striker Cyle Larin and Lillle’s Jonathan David, there’s plenty of offensive threat in the side to go with the off-the-ball organisation instilled by head coach John Herdman. In taking his side to this tournament he becomes the first-ever coach to guide both men’s and women’s teams of a national team to a World Cup, having been in charge of Canada Women in 2015.

Canada have not fluked their way here. They topped the Concacaf qualifying group ahead of Mexico and USA, while also reaching the Gold Cup semi-finals last year. This is real improvement and a chance for some to become new national icons.

Here is everything you need to know:

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Wednesday 23 November: Belgium vs Canada – 19:00

Sunday 27 November: Croatia vs Canada – 16:00

Thursday 1 December: Canada vs Morocco – 15:00

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers : Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St Clair (Minnesota United)

Defenders : Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Vancouver Whitecaps - Panetolikos), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

Midfielders : Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone)

Forwards : Tajon Buchanan (Club Bruges), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoillett (Reading), Cyle Larin (Club Bruges), Liam Miller (FC Basel), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

Ones to watch

Star - Jonathan David: The build-up play and counter-attacking threat is obviously going to go through Davies on the left, but if Canada want to hit new heights in terms of goalscoring and winning points at the finals, it’s David who needs to fire. He has terrific movement and touch in the final third and has been in great scoring form in Ligue 1 this term, netting more than a third of his team’s goals so far.

Breakout talent - Alistair Johnston: Capable of playing either as an attacking full-back or right side of a defensive trio, the 24-year-old defender has a good combination of adventurism and aggression in his game, offering a final-third threat when getting forward. Johnson plays for Montreal in MLS and has become a mainstay in the national team over the past two years

Odds ( taken from Betfair )

200/1

Prediction

Canada’s journey to Qatar shows they will be no pushovers in this group and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they escape into the knockout rounds. But they have been dealt a tricky hand against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, and might fall just short. Knocked out at the group stage .