ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Canada 2022 World Cup squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDiXd_0jAFAtYU00

Canada are back at the World Cup finals, for the first time in 36 years. Last time they didn’t win, didn’t score and didn’t make much impact on what was their only appearance at the tournament to date, but the class of 2022 have every reason to believe they’ll be setting new firsts and national records in Qatar.

More than that, there’s a great feeling that over the past decade or so, Canadian football has been building up to this point: a moment of great success which can actually turn into a founding pillar of longevity and continued improvement in the game.

A host of European-based players mix with plenty of MLS regulars in the squad, with the standout performer being Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies . Along with Club Brugge striker Cyle Larin and Lillle’s Jonathan David, there’s plenty of offensive threat in the side to go with the off-the-ball organisation instilled by head coach John Herdman. In taking his side to this tournament he becomes the first-ever coach to guide both men’s and women’s teams of a national team to a World Cup, having been in charge of Canada Women in 2015.

Canada have not fluked their way here. They topped the Concacaf qualifying group ahead of Mexico and USA, while also reaching the Gold Cup semi-finals last year. This is real improvement and a chance for some to become new national icons.

Here is everything you need to know:

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Wednesday 23 November: Belgium vs Canada – 19:00

Sunday 27 November: Croatia vs Canada – 16:00

Thursday 1 December: Canada vs Morocco – 15:00

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers : Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St Clair (Minnesota United)

Defenders : Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Vancouver Whitecaps - Panetolikos), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

Midfielders : Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone)

Forwards : Tajon Buchanan (Club Bruges), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoillett (Reading), Cyle Larin (Club Bruges), Liam Miller (FC Basel), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

Ones to watch

Star - Jonathan David: The build-up play and counter-attacking threat is obviously going to go through Davies on the left, but if Canada want to hit new heights in terms of goalscoring and winning points at the finals, it’s David who needs to fire. He has terrific movement and touch in the final third and has been in great scoring form in Ligue 1 this term, netting more than a third of his team’s goals so far.

Breakout talent - Alistair Johnston: Capable of playing either as an attacking full-back or right side of a defensive trio, the 24-year-old defender has a good combination of adventurism and aggression in his game, offering a final-third threat when getting forward. Johnson plays for Montreal in MLS and has become a mainstay in the national team over the past two years

Odds ( taken from Betfair )

200/1

Prediction

Canada’s journey to Qatar shows they will be no pushovers in this group and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they escape into the knockout rounds. But they have been dealt a tricky hand against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, and might fall just short. Knocked out at the group stage .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Conor Gallagher keen to capitalise on surprise England World Cup call

Conor Gallagher wants to make the most of his surprise spot in England’s World Cup squad after admitting he is fortunate to be in Qatar.A product of the Chelsea youth system, the talented 22-year-old was farmed out to Charlton, Swansea and West Brom before joining Crystal Palace on loan last season.Gallagher flourished in south London and was named the Eagles’ player of the year by supporters, but life since returning to Chelsea has been less straightforward for the four-cap midfielder.Your #ThreeLions midfielders: @BellinghamJude, Conor Gallagher, @JHenderson, @MasonMount, @Kalvinphillips and @_DeclanRice! 👊 pic.twitter.com/JhMQOxz1Yh— England (@England) November 15, 2022A lack of minutes...
The Independent

Bukayo Saka backed to take penalty for England at World Cup by Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has backed Bukayo Saka to step up and take a penalty for England at the World Cup after praising his Arsenal team-mate for his “impeccable” response to the fallout from his heartbreak at Euro 2020.Having missed the deciding penalty in the final shoot-out defeat to Italy, Saka was subjected to racist abuse – as were Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, who were also unsuccessful from the spot.Saka has scored every spot-kick he has taken for Arsenal since his Wembley miss, including in big games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.Asked if he felt Saka would still take one...
The Independent

England crowned Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions after late Tom Halliwell try

Tom Halliwell scored a late try to snatch a comeback victory as England were crowned Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions for the second time with a 28-24 triumph over France in a pulsating encounter in Manchester.After a tight opening to proceedings, France took the lead with Nicolas Clausells’ penalty conversion and further tries from Lionel Alazard and Mostefa Abassi but England struck back twice as Halliwell and Jack Brown wheeled over, while France held a narrow advantage heading into the break.England shifted the momentum in the second period and turned the game around with efforts from Lewis King and...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison

A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.Fifa confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
The Independent

Gary Speed ‘always in our thoughts’ as Aaron Ramsey realises World Cup dream

Aaron Ramsey says Gary Speed convinced him that Wales would qualify for the World Cup one day.Speed set the target of World Cup qualification for Wales’ group of talented young players before his tragic death at the age of 42 in 2011.Wales were ranked 112th in the world when Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2010 and playing at the tournament then seemed like wishful thinking for long-suffering Dragons supporters.But Ramsey, who Speed appointed captain at the age of 20, said: “Gary had this way about him that you would believe anything he would say.“He was a leader. He...
The Independent

High-rolling World Cup fans will get alcohol at stadiums

For a price, there will be plenty of Champagne, whiskey, vodka and even sommelier-selected wines available for fans at World Cup stadiums in Qatar.And beer, too, for this exclusive group of high rollers.At a cost of $3,000 per ticket, fans will be able to enjoy high-end alcoholic drinks and fine food in the luxurious hospitality lounges, suites and restaurants at the eight stadiums built and renovated for soccer’s biggest event.For $950 per person, clients of long-time FIFA partner MATCH Hospitality will be served wine, beer and “street food on the move” in a tented village next to the stadium.“Precisely...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol

Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
The Independent

Callum Robinson wants Republic of Ireland to finish the year with victory

Callum Robinson has challenged the Republic of Ireland to ensure they head into their daunting Euro 2024 qualifier against France on the back of a victory.Ireland had hoped to emerge from their friendly double-header against Norway and Malta with two wins in their final games before competitive fixtures resume in March, but suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Norwegians in Dublin on Thursday evening.It was the manner, rather than the fact of that setback, which gave cause for concern as Stephen Kenny’s men turned in a toothless first-half display and, although they improved significantly, were made to pay for two...
The Independent

The Independent

923K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy