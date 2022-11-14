ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain to withdraw peacekeepers from Mali

By Gavin Cordon
Britain is to withdraw its peacekeeping troops from the West African state of Mali despite rising Islamist activity in the region, the Government has announced.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said the 300-strong UK contingent with the United Nations peacekeeping mission is to end its three-year deployment early.

The move comes after President Emmanuel Macron announced in February that French-led forces fighting jihadists in the region would be relocating from Mali to Niger.

The Malian government's partnership with the Wagner Group is counterproductive to lasting stability and security in their region

James Heappey

The decisions reflect growing concern in Western capitals that the military junta in Mali has increasingly aligned itself with the notorious Russian mercenary organisation – the Wagner Group.

In a Commons statement Mr Heappey said: “Responsibility for all of this sits in Bamako. Two coups in three years have undermined international efforts to advance peace.

“The Wagner Group is linked to mass human rights abuses and the Malian government’s partnership with the Wagner Group is counterproductive to lasting stability and security in their region.”

