Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year

In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed

Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs. Sixers (Fade Giannis Antetokounmpo With This Prop)

Tonight, we get to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid go at it again. These two never fail to give us a candidate for game of the year. The Bucks won the first matchup in Philly and have dominated this series over the past couple of years. With both of the top players at their best, what props should we back tonight. Here are the three best props for Bucks-Sixers.
Minnesota Twins announce new logo re-design: Best memes and Tweets

The Minnesota Twins will start off the 2023 season with a re-designed logo, which is certainly gaining the attention of many MLB fans. The Minnesota Twins unleashed a new logo re-design on Friday with brand-new home and road uniforms, as well as two alternates. The uniforms haven’t been updated since...
