Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
NBA trade rumors: Jae Crowder heading to mystery team in three-team trade
The Suns are closing in on a Jae Crowder trade according to NBA trade rumors. But where will he end up?. Jae Crowder, though technically a member of the Phoenix Suns, has yet to suit up for the team this year. He and the team have mutually agreed to pursue options in the trade market to find Crowder a new team.
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed
Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
LeBron James sends massive shot at Lakers with Aaron Rodgers comment
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start this season and it is safe to say that LeBron James is not used to this kind of performance. While the season is young, the Lakers are also coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Bucks vs. Sixers (Fade Giannis Antetokounmpo With This Prop)
Tonight, we get to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid go at it again. These two never fail to give us a candidate for game of the year. The Bucks won the first matchup in Philly and have dominated this series over the past couple of years. With both of the top players at their best, what props should we back tonight. Here are the three best props for Bucks-Sixers.
Georgia doesn’t need to blow out Kentucky, but they might just anyway
All that stands between Georgia and an 8-0 SEC record is one last road game at Kentucky. At one point, Georgia at Kentucky was a game both SEC East teams had circled on the calendar. Though the Dawgs and Wildcats play annually as division rivals of sorts, it has been...
The Chicago Cubs might be in line for this amazing MLB event
The Chicago Cubs are one of the oldest franchises in Major League Baseball. They are also a team that plays in one of the oldest ballparks in league history. Wrigley Field is iconic and known worldwide by baseball fans all over the planet. Some news came out on Thursday in...
Minnesota Twins announce new logo re-design: Best memes and Tweets
The Minnesota Twins will start off the 2023 season with a re-designed logo, which is certainly gaining the attention of many MLB fans. The Minnesota Twins unleashed a new logo re-design on Friday with brand-new home and road uniforms, as well as two alternates. The uniforms haven’t been updated since...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0