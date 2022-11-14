ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Narcan kits available in Collier County to reduce overdose deaths

By Mariana Ortiz
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health in Collier County will provide lifesaving Naloxone to reduce substance abuse deaths.

DOH-Collier announced that Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray Kits are available at no cost. The kit has two Narcan nasal sprays that can be administered without a healthcare professional present.

Persons requesting a kit from DOH-Collier must meet the following eligibility.

  • Must be 18 years old or older
  • Individuals who are at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose
  • Caregivers or others who may witness an opioid overdose

Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdose by restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered.

The kits are available at these locations:

  • Naples: 3339 E. Tamiami Trail, Naples, 34112
  • Immokalee: 419 N. First Street, Immokalee, 34142

Those requesting kits will receive educational material, referrals, and connections for substance abuse intervention.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
