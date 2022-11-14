Narcan kits available in Collier County to reduce overdose deaths

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health in Collier County will provide lifesaving Naloxone to reduce substance abuse deaths.

DOH-Collier announced that Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray Kits are available at no cost. The kit has two Narcan nasal sprays that can be administered without a healthcare professional present.

Persons requesting a kit from DOH-Collier must meet the following eligibility.

Must be 18 years old or older

Individuals who are at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose

Caregivers or others who may witness an opioid overdose

Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdose by restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered.

The kits are available at these locations:

Naples: 3339 E. Tamiami Trail, Naples, 34112

Immokalee: 419 N. First Street, Immokalee, 34142

Those requesting kits will receive educational material, referrals, and connections for substance abuse intervention.