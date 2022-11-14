Read full article on original website
KLAS Report Reveals EMR Functionality & Value Top of Mind for Small Practices
– A new report by KLAS provides the latest view on how the major vendors in this market perform and which ones stand out in the areas that small practices (2–10 physicians) care about most. – Small practices provide a significant amount of outpatient care in the US, and...
a16z Bio+ Health Partners with Bassett Health to Bring Digital Health Solutions to Rural New York
– Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Bio + Health fund today announced a strategic partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network, an integrated healthcare system in central New York state. – The strategic partnership aims to leverage digital healthcare technologies from a16z’s portfolio companies to address the inequities and systemic challenges of delivering high-quality...
Ascensia Launches Diabetes Management and Analytics Platform in the U.S
– Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, has launched its online diabetes management and analytics platform GlucoContro.online in the United States. – Now available in more...
TXI Partners with Redox to Help Health Tech Companies Accelerate Improved Patient Care Outcomes
– TXI, the strategy and product innovation firm, today is teaming up with Redox, a company accelerating data interoperability in healthcare, to build and scale digital products from startups to enterprise-scale healthcare technology companies. The partnership will help to accelerate care outcomes for providers and patients. – The partnership comes...
Notable Survey: 61% of Patients Skip Medical Appointments, Due to Scheduling Hassles
– Notable, the leading intelligent automation company for healthcare, today announced the results of a new patient survey, highlighting that legacy digital solutions and manual workflows limit patients’ ability to access care. – 61% of patients surveyed said that they skipped going to the doctor in the past year...
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
Why The Stakes are Higher for Hospitals When It Comes to Data Loss & Inadequate Storage Infrastructure
According to the World Economic Forum, hospitals produce around 50 petabytes of data per year. And with 6,039 hospitals in the US alone, that amounts to a sizeable amount of data requiring secure storage. Data consists not only of confidential patient medical records but also of operational data retained by US hospitals such as personal and financial information.
Salesforce Unveils Patient 360 for Health innovations to Improve Patient Outcomes
– Today, Salesforce announced a new Patient 360 for Health innovations providing cost-saving automation, real-time data, and personalized intelligence for healthcare and life sciences organizations to deliver comprehensive patient engagement and equitable care with greater efficiency. – According to Salesforce’s 2022 Success Metrics Global Highlights study, healthcare and life sciences...
Fathom Secures $46M for AI Medical Coding Automation Platform
– Fathom, an AI-powered medical coding automation platform raises $46M in Series B funding co-led by Alkeon Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Vituity’s Inflect Health, Cedars-Sinai, ApolloMD, Jonathan Bush, and other healthcare executives. – The company plans to use the funding to advance the standard in...
HLTH22: Twilio, Healthfirst Launch CDP for Health Plans and Providers
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the general availability of Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform (CDP) that can improve patients’ experiences and health outcomes by unifying Protected Health Information (PHI) data across their entire care journey.
HCA to Deploy MEDITECH Expanse EHR Across Enterprise
– HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, has signed a new agreement for a large-scale deployment of MEDITECH Expanse. This landmark agreement identifies MEDITECH Expanse as HCA Healthcare’s primary go forward EHR platform and a key part of the company’s digital transformation.
CitiusTech Acquires Wilco Source to Expand Salesforce Capabilities for Healthcare & Life Sciences
– CitiusTech announced that it has acquired Wilco Source, an industry-leading Salesforce solutions company to expand its offerings in patient services, care management and digital front door. – This strategic acquisition comes on the heels of Bain’s recently announced investment in CitiusTech valued above $1B. These strategic initiatives validate both...
The Common Denominators of Sustainability in Healthcare: Measurement and Transparency
The global healthcare industry accounts for roughly 5% of greenhouse gas emissions. That is about the same as the cement and chemical industries combined, and more than that of the aviation and shipping industries together. In the United States, the number is even higher: roughly 8.5% of U.S. carbon emissions emerge from healthcare.
Forrester Unveils 5 Healthcare Predictions for 2023
– A new dawn is on the horizon in healthcare. Equipped with new digital capabilities and pressured by new consumer expectations for personalized, convenient experiences, healthcare organizations face a predicament — act now and stay afloat, fail to act and get consumed by the competition, or risk financial ruin.
HLTH22: General Catalyst Adds 10 New Health System Partners
– Healthcare venture capital firm General Catalyst adds 10 new health system partners, bringing the number to 15 total. – This first-of-its-kind strategic ecosystem will encapsulate 10% of the US population across 43 states (as well as the largest academic health system in the UK), with a goal to promote health assurance and deliver accessible, affordable and effective care.
Included Health Launches All-Included Care™
– Included Health, a digital health company integrating navigation and virtual care unveiled the All-Included Care platform at HLTH22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. – All-Included Care is a new kind of healthcare service that guides and delivers high-quality, in-network care for every health journey, from simple to complex. – By...
Osso VR and American College of Cardiology to Develop Immersive Training for Cardiovascular Professionals
– Osso VR, a virtual reality (VR) company in healthcare, and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), a global nonprofit dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care announced a new collaboration to develop an immersive, VR-enabled training program for cardiovascular professionals. – The collaboration builds upon the ACC’s long tradition of educational...
Evaluating Evidence Base in Digital Health Solutions: The Real Questions Stakeholders Should Be Asking
Throughout the pandemic, digital health companies have seen significant growth, with one study finding that U.S.-based digital health startups surpassed $29 billion in 2021, almost twice the funding seen in 2020. When done correctly, the use of these digital innovations can help people reduce the burden of dealing with mental health challenges by providing accessible, affordable, and timely care to users. As digital mental health interventions (DMHI) continue to battle it out for a leading spot in this growing market, it’s imperative for stakeholders like employers, health systems, and health plans to carefully evaluate each available solution.
M&A: Smile Digital Health Acquires Alphora
– Smile Digital Health, a FHIR® health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Alphora, a market leader in Clinical Quality Language (CQL) that provides tooling and services to unlock clinical reasoning, decision support and other quality metrics capabilities. – As a result of the...
ChristianaCare Partners with Hims & Hers to Expand In-Person Healthcare Access in 4 States
Health system ChristianaCare is partnering with Hims & Hers Health, a consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers to expand access to healthcare services. – The partnership will help ChristianaCare create a more seamless patient journey for patients in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and...
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
