Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract
As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
Heyman does not list Angels among teams interested in star shortstops
In a perfect world, the Los Angeles Angels would be in on every big free agent. I mean, the team hasn't made the postseason since 2014 and won just 73 games in 2022. The Angels have a need at shortstop as guys like Luis Rengifo and David Fletcher are not the answer there, but signing one of the four star free agent shortstops always seemed like a dream.
The Chicago Cubs might be in line for this amazing MLB event
The Chicago Cubs are one of the oldest franchises in Major League Baseball. They are also a team that plays in one of the oldest ballparks in league history. Wrigley Field is iconic and known worldwide by baseball fans all over the planet. Some news came out on Thursday in...
St. Louis Cardinals sign Oscar Mercado and four others to MiLB deals
The Cardinals brought back a former prospect, a Twitter sensation, and three others on minor league deals on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals added some depth to their organization on Friday, bringing back outfielder Oscar Mercado on a minor league deal, along with infielders Taylor Motter and Juniel Querecuto, LHP Kenny Hernandez, and right-hander Logan Sawyer.
How the Angels landed new number one starter
It was recently reported that the LA Angels signed pitcher Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth about $39 million. We'll know the specifics of the deal once it's actually announced, but the Angels just landed a solid front-end starter to the rotation. While Ohtani will be seen as the true number-one starter, Anderson will look to head the rest of the rotation which follows Detmers, Sandoval, and Saurez.
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
