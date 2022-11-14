Read full article on original website
Patricia Gaved Taylor of Avon, November 16
Patricia Gaved Taylor, 82, of Avon, NC died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home where she enjoyed the peace of the ocean view for so many years. Born in Chester, England on December 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Elizabeth Norris and John Leslie Gaved. In her retirement, she enjoyed being a crafter and sharing stories at many Hatteras Island craft shows. Patricia established, owned, and operated two boarding kennels; to this day still known as Hatteras Island Pet Resort.
A Dare County trip down nostalgia lane
‘OBX Days Gone By’ map brings iconic attractions back to life. Officially, it is called the “OBX Days Gone By” interactive map that was created to celebrate Geographic Information Systems Day (yes, that’s a thing) that was celebrated on Nov. 16. Put more simply, it’s a...
Raymond Steve Ebertowski, November 13
Raymond Steve “Ski” Ebertowski, 82, of Ivor, Virginia sailed his final voyage on November 13, 2022, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Raymond was born in Grafton, North Dakota on December 25, 1939. He is survived by his daughter Angela Rae Ebertowski, and two grandchildren, Fenton (17), and Addison (13), of Kill Devil Hills, NC. He is also survived by his two brothers David Ebertowski, East Grand Forks, MN and Kenny (Karen) Ebertowski, Bemidji, MN and his two sisters, Theresa (Terry) Boushey, Lakeland, FL, and Susan (Patrick) Kenney, Detroit Lakes, MN. He was preceded in death by his son Raymond Steve Ebertowski, Jr., his parents William (Bill) Ebertowski and Sarah (Gerszewski) Ebertowski and siblings, Mary Kennedy, Jeanette (Cookie) Rennon, and Leon Ebertowski.
Frank M. Crank, Sr. of South Mills, November 15
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
Lunch-To-Go Fundraiser for OBX Room in the Inn
Enjoy Lunch to Go and support OBX Room In The Inn, Dare County’s Faith Based Homeless Shelter Program. Sunday, December 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Island Farm to Host “Christmas on the North End” in December
On December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Island Farm will host “Christmas on the North End,” an event focused on historic holiday traditions in the early days on the Outer Banks. On the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December, costumed interpreters at Island Farm will share how Roanoke Island families celebrated the Christmas holiday in the mid-1800s. The homeplace will be decorated and lit by candlelight, while Farm interpreters demonstrate traditional mid-19th century traditions of food, celebration, and holiday craft. Guests will be able to visit with St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider, sugar cookies, a bonfire, and musket firing! Additional activities will include candle making, ornament crafting, and grapevine wreath making. Mark your calendar for Island Farm’s last event of the year, to commemorate the holiday season in warmth and celebration.
The Elizabethan Gardens hires Education Programs Manager
The Elizabethan Gardens is pleased to announce that Laura Hensley will join the Gardens as Programs Manager. Hensley, who currently serves as Curator of Education of the North Carolina Aquarium at Roanoke Island, will start her new role on November 21. She will develop and lead the Gardens educational programming for adults, students, and pre-k early learners.
Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region
The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
James F. Scott of Elizabeth City, November 15
James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members.
Coast Guard rescues two in Pamlico Sound, fishing vessel sinks
(U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic) The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking commercial fishing vessel Thursday, Nov. 17, approximately five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at approximately 2 a.m. from the 35-foot fishing...
Community Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Our Outer Banks community is a blessing to so many and in turn, we want to be a blessing to you! Be our guest of honor and drive-thru at the Ark Church in Nags Head on Sunday, November 20th at 1:00PM!. We have partnered with Convoy of Hope with an...
Dare County Land Transfers
Patrick Brandy from Palsha Marilyn Dennis/013856000—Lot 231 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$467,500/Improved Residential. Riggs Donald O from Jones Kenneth Edmond/013817000—Lot 188 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$625,000/Improved Residential. Dobson Cameron Lane from Wulker Laurence J/014690001—Metes & Bounds/$937,000/Improved Residential. Koski Peter Alan from Bertram Family NC LLC/027817003—Lot 3 Kinnakeet Shores/$485,000/Improved Residential....
Basnight ‘consistently rose to the top at every step’
New Dare Supt. contract runs through 2026, starts at $190K. Longtime educator Steve Basnight takes the helm of Dare County Schools as its new superintendent beginning Dec. 1, nearly six months after the sudden resignation of John Farrelly and the subsequent appointment of Steve Blackstock as interim superintendent. Basnight will...
Meet Frankie and Vampy, OBX SPCA Pets of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week is a pair of kittens named Frankie and Vampy! They are a bonded pair who are very sweet and playful. Watch this video to learn more about Frankie and Vampy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm...
Manteo, First Flight soccer seasons end with hard-fought playoff losses
Congrats to both teams who treated their fans to terrific seasons. The Manteo High and First Flight High men’s soccer teams saw their terrific 2022 seasons come to an end with one-goal home losses in the NC Regional Championship contests on the Wednesday evening, Nov. 16. Manteo dropped a...
All Saints Episcopal Church to host Holly Days Bazaar and Arts Festival
The 2022 All Saints Episcopal Church Holly Days Bazaar and Arts Festival would have been the 20th annual collection of artists, crafts, food and more. But two years were lost to COVID, so it’s the 18th Holly Days Bazaar and Arts Festival. The two-day event will be held on...
