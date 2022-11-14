ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

News/Talk 750 WSB

Judge orders UVA shooting suspect to remain in custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student accused of killing three members of the school's football team and wounding two other students in an on-campus shooting will be held without bond, a judge ordered Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. did not enter a plea to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
News/Talk 750 WSB

UVA cancels football game; shooting suspect due in court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season Wednesday, the same day a student accused of killing three members of the team and wounding two other students in an on-campus shooting was due in court for his first hearing.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

