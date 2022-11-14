Read full article on original website
Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission Awards 10 Mobile Sports Wagering Licenses
The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) voted to award mobile sports wagering licenses to 10 businesses during a meeting held Wednesday, November 16:. • Arundel Amusements (Bingo World) • BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC. • Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings) • CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino...
