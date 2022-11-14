Im a Celeb: Former footballer Jill Scott opens up about the struggle of being a young girl involved in sport

Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) has joined the cast of Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday, the new doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) companion. She will make her debut alongside the 15th Doctor over the festive season in 2023, according to the BBC. “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s...

