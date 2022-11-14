ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldthwaite, TX

Bluecats Preparing for Battle with #3 Crawford

At this point in the season, every week holds the credit of hosting what is the biggest game of the year. You can debate which game it was earlier in the season, the fight with #5 in 3A Llano, the tussle with #7 Tolar, lining up last week in a playoff game with the Bulldogs of Alvord. Either way you choose to glance at the calendar to this point in the season, this week’s game takes the cake.
COLEMAN, TX
Bluekatt Games in Brady Monday - TImes are 11:00am and 12:45pm

Bluekatt basketball Coach Taylor Neal wants to remind everyone that Monday's games in Brady have different times than normal because both schools are on Thanksgiving break. Game times are:. JV plays at 11:00am. Varsity plays at 12:45 pm. Tickets will need to be purchased ahead of time online at: https://bradyisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/126?es=7n51khsgj4mgq1blf19h203101&single=0.
BRADY, TX
Johnnie Neal, 85

Johnnie Neal, age 85, of Coleman, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bobby Machen, chaplain of Solaris Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. There will be no formal visitation held prior to the graveside service.
COLEMAN, TX
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood

Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Janice Wilder Smith

Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Johnny Manchild blows into Brownwood

The cold front last week blew in more than cool air. Johnny Manchild, multi-instrumentalist, composer and my son’s favorite musician tore into town for a KOXE/KBWD radio interview promoting his upcoming show in Brownwood. Manchild pulled up at our house in the Manchild transport van, sporting rolled up jeans, platinum hair, and combat boots. I fed him fruit and we talked philosophy and music.
BROWNWOOD, TX
GALLERY: Abandoned home catches fire in Clyde

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned house in Clyde caught fire Monday night. With Clyde Volunteer and City Fire Departments responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Gashouse Road, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the house was abandoned and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. Authorities said the fire […]
CLYDE, TX
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County

Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Big Country District FFA Leadership Development Contest

Members of the Panther Creek FFA attended the Big Country District FFA Leadership Development Contest on Monday, November 14, at Cisco Jr. College. Members that attended were Back row: Leighton S., James T., Cayson V., Hayden B., Alexis Y., Haylee T., Jenna J., Arena T. Front row: Payton G., Anna S., Michaela L., Marina R., and Kaylee C.
ABILENE, TX
CHS Saving Aluminum Tabs for Ronald McDonald House

Karen Nanny has announced that the Coleman High School students are going to save aluminum tabs off of drinks, vegetables, soups etc. This will once again be a part of The Coleman High School Battle of the Classes – the tabs can be given to a CHS senior, junior, sophomore or freshman. Tabs must be turned in by May 12th and will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. SO, start your collection of tabs to give to your favorite CHS student!
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
"Christmas on Commercial" on December 3rd

The 2022 "Christmas on Commercial" event is going to be the best ever! On December 3rd, Downtown Coleman will be the center of activity for all kinds of Christmas activities. They begin at 8:00am with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the Library and end with the Mistletoe Market and Night Parade. (See 2021 Parade photos above) We hope to see you there! Attached and below are lists of events schedule thus far:
COLEMAN, TX
Three hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crash in Brownwood

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crashed in Brownwood Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of US 377 and S Crockett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Police say witnesses report a motorcyclist who was trying to change lanes clipped another bike, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
One airlifted after two-vehicle accident in Early

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Thursday night:. Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
EARLY, TX
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
ABILENE, TX
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX

