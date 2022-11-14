Read full article on original website
Bluecats Preparing for Battle with #3 Crawford
At this point in the season, every week holds the credit of hosting what is the biggest game of the year. You can debate which game it was earlier in the season, the fight with #5 in 3A Llano, the tussle with #7 Tolar, lining up last week in a playoff game with the Bulldogs of Alvord. Either way you choose to glance at the calendar to this point in the season, this week’s game takes the cake.
Bluekatt Games in Brady Monday - TImes are 11:00am and 12:45pm
Bluekatt basketball Coach Taylor Neal wants to remind everyone that Monday's games in Brady have different times than normal because both schools are on Thanksgiving break. Game times are:. JV plays at 11:00am. Varsity plays at 12:45 pm. Tickets will need to be purchased ahead of time online at: https://bradyisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/126?es=7n51khsgj4mgq1blf19h203101&single=0.
Johnnie Neal, 85
Johnnie Neal, age 85, of Coleman, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bobby Machen, chaplain of Solaris Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. There will be no formal visitation held prior to the graveside service.
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
Janice Wilder Smith
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Johnny Manchild blows into Brownwood
The cold front last week blew in more than cool air. Johnny Manchild, multi-instrumentalist, composer and my son’s favorite musician tore into town for a KOXE/KBWD radio interview promoting his upcoming show in Brownwood. Manchild pulled up at our house in the Manchild transport van, sporting rolled up jeans, platinum hair, and combat boots. I fed him fruit and we talked philosophy and music.
$50,000 in damage caused by heat lamp fire in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire in the far south side area of Abilene burned up an estimated $50,000 in damage to the backside of a home due to a heat lamp on the back porch. Courtesy of Abilene Fire Department Around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, Abilene Firefighters responded to a structure fire […]
GALLERY: Abandoned home catches fire in Clyde
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned house in Clyde caught fire Monday night. With Clyde Volunteer and City Fire Departments responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Gashouse Road, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the house was abandoned and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. Authorities said the fire […]
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
Big Country District FFA Leadership Development Contest
Members of the Panther Creek FFA attended the Big Country District FFA Leadership Development Contest on Monday, November 14, at Cisco Jr. College. Members that attended were Back row: Leighton S., James T., Cayson V., Hayden B., Alexis Y., Haylee T., Jenna J., Arena T. Front row: Payton G., Anna S., Michaela L., Marina R., and Kaylee C.
CHS Saving Aluminum Tabs for Ronald McDonald House
Karen Nanny has announced that the Coleman High School students are going to save aluminum tabs off of drinks, vegetables, soups etc. This will once again be a part of The Coleman High School Battle of the Classes – the tabs can be given to a CHS senior, junior, sophomore or freshman. Tabs must be turned in by May 12th and will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. SO, start your collection of tabs to give to your favorite CHS student!
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
"Christmas on Commercial" on December 3rd
The 2022 "Christmas on Commercial" event is going to be the best ever! On December 3rd, Downtown Coleman will be the center of activity for all kinds of Christmas activities. They begin at 8:00am with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the Library and end with the Mistletoe Market and Night Parade. (See 2021 Parade photos above) We hope to see you there! Attached and below are lists of events schedule thus far:
Three hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crash in Brownwood
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crashed in Brownwood Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of US 377 and S Crockett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Police say witnesses report a motorcyclist who was trying to change lanes clipped another bike, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved […]
One airlifted after two-vehicle accident in Early
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Thursday night:. Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
Texas DPS identifies woman killed on I-14 after she was struck by two vehicles
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, 30, of Lampasas, Texas, a woman reportedly struck by two vehicles the morning of Nov. 17. The collision happened at about 4 a.m. on I-14 near the Bell Tower...
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
BMDD approves $25,000 Building Incentive Program Grant for Texas Fun Co. site
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal District Board of Directors, a Building Incentive Program Grant in the amount of $25,000 was approved to Texas Fun Co. LLC for the building located at 101 Fisk Street. BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton stated the owners of the building were renovating...
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
