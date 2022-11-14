When Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia descended upon the beaches of Bachelor In Paradise Season 8, the guys from their season were pretty shocked. It makes sense that they reacted that way; they had just gone through breakups with Gabby and Rachel, and they were busy navigating new relationships (and possible engagements). But with the guys’ big reactions to seeing their Bachelorette exes in Paradise, fans might be wondering exactly how much time there was between filming The Bachelorette Season 19 and Bachelor In Paradise Season 8. It turns out, there was not much time at all.

