‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Where Was La Brea Security? Did Andor Make You B2Emotional? Who Should Replace DWTS Judge? And More Qs!
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Yellowstone, Dancing With the Stars, La Brea and Andor! 1 | While bingeing The English, did you find yourself losing interest whenever the story strayed from scenes featuring Cornelia and Eli? Didn’t it feel like there was an episode missing between Parts 4 and 5, explaining how Cornelia got word that Eli was being held captive by Kills on Water and his only way out was arranging for the death of Black-Eyed Mog? And how long do...
Elite Daily
Why Does TikTok Think SK Cheated On Raven?
Although Raven Ross and SK Alagbada didn’t end their Love Is Blind journey with a marriage, the couple got back together after filming ended. At the Season 3 reunion, which aired on Netflix on Nov. 9, Raven and SK confirmed that their romance was still going strong — and Raven even issued a warning to anybody interested in SK: “Stay out of my man’s DMs.” Unfortunately, only a week later, rumors about SK cheating on Raven have started circulating on TikTok, and this situation seems tense.
Elite Daily
See Erich’s IG Story About His Breakup With Gabby
Bachelor Nation breakups are never easy — and Erich Schwer’s Instagram Story about his split with Gabby Windey is proof. Although the couple left The Bachelorette happily engaged, their honeymoon phase didn’t last long. On Nov. 4, they confirmed their breakup to People. And on Nov. 15, Schwer took to IG to explain their split.
Elite Daily
Wait, How Much Time Really Passed Between The Bachelorette & BIP?
When Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia descended upon the beaches of Bachelor In Paradise Season 8, the guys from their season were pretty shocked. It makes sense that they reacted that way; they had just gone through breakups with Gabby and Rachel, and they were busy navigating new relationships (and possible engagements). But with the guys’ big reactions to seeing their Bachelorette exes in Paradise, fans might be wondering exactly how much time there was between filming The Bachelorette Season 19 and Bachelor In Paradise Season 8. It turns out, there was not much time at all.
Elite Daily
Zoë Kravitz Called Channing Tatum Her “Protector”
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum tend to keep their romance under wraps, so it’s a rare moment when either actor is willing to talk about the other. Fortunately, The Batman star opened up about their relationship in a Nov. 15 interview with GQ, and Kravitz’s quotes about Tatum are seriously sweet.
Elite Daily
Behold, The Iconic Way Liam & Gabriella Shut Down Breakup Rumors
After three years of dating, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are finally red carpet official. On Nov. 15, the couple made a joint appearance for Hemsworth’s new film Poker Face, which is coming to theaters on Nov. 16. Hemsworth and Brooks’ red carpet debut was a long time coming — but the timing is interesting. Only a few months earlier, there were breakup rumors surrounding the duo, so let’s discuss.
Bob Dylan Shared the Only Things He Looked Forward to in Life After Accomplishing Everything He Wanted to
Bob Dylan listed several things he had to look forward to in life. He was able to accomplish a few of them over the years.
Elite Daily
JoJo Siwa & Candace Cameron Bure Are Feuding…Again
Welp, it seems JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure are at odds again. On Nov. 15, the Dance Moms alum criticized Bure’s comments about centralizing “traditional marriage” in upcoming holiday films on the newly launched TV network, Great American Family. On Nov. 14, the Fuller House alum...
B.I Answered 30 Questions In 3 Minutes, And Revealed Some Juicy Tidbits About Himself
He tells us how he really feels about him doing aegyo.
Elite Daily
Miracles Happen! The Princess Diaries 3 Is In The Works
The original The Princess Diaries, starring a then-unknown Anne Hathaway and the iconic Julie Andrews, was only expected to be a modest hit when it debuted in 2001. However, its runaway commercial success spawned a sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, in 2004. Although a capstone to make it a trilogy was discussed, it never got off the ground... until now. The Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in development, so get ready for another trip to Genovia.
Vanessa Hudgens Shares Fashionable Snaps From Her Parisian Getaway
Vanessa Hudgens is exploring the City of Lights, and looking fashionable while doing it. The actress recently took a trip to Paris, sharing a few snaps from the glamorous excursion with her nearly 48 million Instagram followers. The social media gallery included a variety of different photos including famous Parisian...
Elite Daily
Kylie Jenner’s Spiked Tiara Was Vintage '90s & Absolutely Wicked
Who’s the fairest of them all? On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the most likely answer to that question was Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old attended the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in a couture look fit for a wicked queen. While her ruffled opera-length gloves and curve-hugging gown were gorgeous, the highlight of her ‘fit was undoubtedly the decadent diamond-studded headpiece she wore. Jenner’s spiked tiara wasn’t just vintage, it was Mugler vintage and almost as old as the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Has Entered A New Kind Of Revenge Era
It’s been nearly a month since Taylor Swift blessed fans with her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, an exploration of 13 sleepless nights that span her career. Proving to be true insomniacs, Swifties streamed it around the clock, prompting Midnights to become Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day and making Swift the first artist in history to claim every spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Per Swift, the record explores five core themes: self-loathing, fantasizing about revenge, wondering what might have been, falling in love, and falling apart. But it’s the topic of revenge — one Swift knows all too well — that I, like so many Swifties, have personally gravitated toward.
Elite Daily
Kim Rejected Pete Before They Dated, But In A Kinda Cute Way
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might have been one of Hollywood’s (and Staten Island’s) cutest couples to date, but before they became Kete, there was an awkward moment. Apparently, Kardashian rejected Davidson at the Met Gala — luckily, the comedian didn’t seem to have any hard feelings about the sitch.
Elite Daily
Can TikTok’s Red Nail Theory Help You Attract A Partner?
According to TikTok, a red manicure is the way to go if you’re trying to attract a new partner. Not only is it a sexy hue that hints at power and confidence, but it also seems to remind men… of their mothers?? Freud would love this one. We did a deep dive into the evidence to see whether the theory actually works, and let me just say, it’s probably worth booking that nail appointment. READ MORE.
19 Times Women Were The Best Part Of "SNL" — No Ifs, Ands, Or Buts About It
No one will ever compare to Kate McKinnon.
Elite Daily
Taylor Revealed Which Of Her Songs She’s Most Proud Of
One of Taylor Swift’s most treasured songs received major recognition from the 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 15. In celebrating this success, Swift just to happen to reveal this song is also the one she’s most proud of. Can you guess what song it is? Hint: The track is a ten-minute gem about heartache and that infamous, yet non-existent red scarf.
Elite Daily
Selena Gomez’s My Mind & Me Merch Collection Is So Empowering
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me dropped Nov. 2 on Apple TV+. The documentary, which chronicled Gomez’s physical and mental health struggles for six years, touched on everything from her breakup from Justin Bieber to her lupus diagnosis. In recent years, Gomez hasn’t been shy about speaking about her mental health. And now, 100% of the net proceeds from the new Selena Gomez My Mind & Me merch collection will be going to her fund that provides resources and education for others who are struggling.
