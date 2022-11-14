ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio Food Bank prepares for expensive Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank helps more than 100,000 people per week, and with inflation this Thanksgiving, it is officially their most expensive on record. They say, despite the rising costs, they are working to help as many people as they can this holiday season. “Well,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Community Thanksgiving dinner coming to city of Seguin

(Seguin) — Everyone deserves to have a warm holiday meal, and the city of Seguin is working with community partners to try to make that happen this year. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen says more details are coming, but the city is planning to host a community dinner at the end of next week.
SEGUIN, TX
KIII TV3

'She's going to return' | Father of missing Lina Sardar Khil keeps faith fire burning

SAN ANTONIO — Eleven months. 335 days. Whatever the perspective of days, minutes, and seconds do not get lost on Riaz Sardar Khil. Neither is his focus on faith. Family, friends, and advocates that support him are not planning to rally remembrance on Sunday, November 20, for the 4-year-old girl. Instead, there will be an observance for Lina on Tuesday, December 20, the one-year mark of her disappearance.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Black Barn Alpaca Ranch to host a holiday event

SAN ANTONIO – The Black Barn Alpacas ranch is transforming into a winter wonderland for the festive season. The 16-acre Floresville ranch is hosting a holiday-themed festival that runs for two weekends on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There will be hot chocolate, carolers, and a surplus of unique...
FLORESVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Cold, gloomy, damp weekend in store for San Antonio

Cooler-than-average temperatures have been the theme this week with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s in San Antonio. A reinforcing push of cooler air is expected to arrive in time for the weekend, so plan on keeping the coat handy along with the umbrella as rain chances increase through Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy