Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio Animal Care Services offers Thanksgiving tips for pet owners
SAN ANTONIO – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services is offering some tips for pet owners for a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Be sure to create a safe, comfortable place for your pet to relax with plenty of fresh food, water, and toys.
news4sanantonio.com
City council gave out over 200 turkeys to the community ahead of Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO - The spirit of Thanksgiving was in full force Wednesday as City Council District 2 hosted a turkey giveaway. This afternoon, over at the Claude Black Community Center, the Spurs Coyote was on hand. Volunteers handed out more than 200 turkeys to local families. The giveaway was put...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Pets Alive waives adoption fees for dogs and puppies through Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive is waiving adoption fees for dogs and puppies through next week. The “Black Friday Adoption Special” applies to canines that are in foster care or at any SAPA location. The special ends on Black Friday, Nov. 25. All dogs and...
KSAT 12
Annual Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say
SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday. The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023. Organizers said they haven’t been able to meet their fundraising goal for the event and with...
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
13 San Antonio restaurants out-of-towners might not know about
These are some of the best and most iconic flavors to appreciate in S.A.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Food Bank prepares for expensive Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank helps more than 100,000 people per week, and with inflation this Thanksgiving, it is officially their most expensive on record. They say, despite the rising costs, they are working to help as many people as they can this holiday season. “Well,...
news4sanantonio.com
Fans attending Grupo Firme concert at the Alamodome should plan to arrive early, city says
SAN ANTONIO -- If you plan on singing 'Calidad' with the rest of the 'Grupo Firme' fans this Saturday, the city is suggesting to get to the Alamodome early to avoid heavy traffic. The city says the award-winning Mexican band is expected to bring in a crowd of approximately 30,000.
seguintoday.com
Community Thanksgiving dinner coming to city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Everyone deserves to have a warm holiday meal, and the city of Seguin is working with community partners to try to make that happen this year. Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen says more details are coming, but the city is planning to host a community dinner at the end of next week.
KIII TV3
'She's going to return' | Father of missing Lina Sardar Khil keeps faith fire burning
SAN ANTONIO — Eleven months. 335 days. Whatever the perspective of days, minutes, and seconds do not get lost on Riaz Sardar Khil. Neither is his focus on faith. Family, friends, and advocates that support him are not planning to rally remembrance on Sunday, November 20, for the 4-year-old girl. Instead, there will be an observance for Lina on Tuesday, December 20, the one-year mark of her disappearance.
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio next month.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
KSAT 12
Black Barn Alpaca Ranch to host a holiday event
SAN ANTONIO – The Black Barn Alpacas ranch is transforming into a winter wonderland for the festive season. The 16-acre Floresville ranch is hosting a holiday-themed festival that runs for two weekends on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There will be hot chocolate, carolers, and a surplus of unique...
KSAT 12
Spirit Airlines lands in San Antonio, announces two new routes for travelers
SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is now taking off and landing at the San Antonio International Airport. The first flight from Orlando landed on Thursday and the first flight from Las Vegas touches down Friday. The low-cost flight service announced it will add two more routes to its offerings.
San Antonio pastry chef Jenn Riesman holding Wednesday soft opening for new bakery
Rooster Crow Baking Co. is now selling kolaches, focaccia and scones in Shavano Park.
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
KSAT 12
An unofficial poll of KSAT viewers finds 4 out of 5 think San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry should resign
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is facing charges after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Nov. 6. The District 10 councilman is currently facing charges for failure to stop and give information and officials with the San Antonio Police Department have said they also plan to file an additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated.
KSAT 12
Cold, gloomy, damp weekend in store for San Antonio
Cooler-than-average temperatures have been the theme this week with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s in San Antonio. A reinforcing push of cooler air is expected to arrive in time for the weekend, so plan on keeping the coat handy along with the umbrella as rain chances increase through Saturday.
KSAT 12
Small church congregation struggling to complete big window restoration project
CENTER POINT, Texas – Members of a small Hill Country church are struggling to complete a big project. One that involves restoring all the stained glass windows on the more than century-old building. The congregation of Center Point United Methodist Church first began the undertaking in 2013. Since then,...
Comments / 1