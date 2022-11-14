ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P!nk announced as first Target Field concert of 2023

P!nk has been announced as the headliner for the first confirmed Target Field concert series event in summer 2023.

The singer and songwriter is bringing her Summer Carnival stadium tour to the ballpark on Aug. 10, 2023.

Other supporting acts include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and DJ Kid Cut Up.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on July 24 in Toronto and ends in Phoenix in October. The announcement comes after the release of her single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

The last time Minnesotans had a chance to see her was May 5, 2019 at the Xcel Energy Center, according to Concert Archives.

P!nk has won three Grammy Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and five World Music Awards. She's known for pop and pop-rock hits such as "Just Give Me A Reason," "So What," "What About Us," and "Get The Party Started."

