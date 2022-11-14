Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Mission Health employees create food sculptures to help feed families across WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health is partnering with MANNA FoodBank to collect food donations. The food drive includes a competition between departments to create sculptures out of donated food. The winning department will get $10,000 to donate to a local food bank or pantry. The Mission food drive...
WLOS.com
Toys for Tots anticipates greater need this year, ramps up biggest fundraiser at outlets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Toys for Tots in western North Carolina kicked off its biggest fundraiser of the holiday season Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Asheville Outlets. Toys for Tots began its annual holiday fundraiser in partnership with 99.9 Kiss Country with a tent set up outside Sportsman's Warehouse to accept money and toys.
WLOS.com
New Asheville Police Dept. website reaches 150K in first 20 days as recruitment continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee gets an update on efforts to reduce the staffing shortage within the city's police department. The department is partnering with Epic Recruitment Agency for a new website. Asheville Police Chief David Zack said the new recruitment campaign reached nearly 150,000...
WLOS.com
Project Kindness: Junaluska Elementary students help pack meals to send around the world
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some local students recently led a group effort to help send thousands of meals to those in need around the world. It's a "mission with a message." Students a Junaluska Elementary School packed 20,000 meals. The bags they filled up will feed children in over...
biltmorebeacon.com
AdventHealth welcomes new doctor of osteopathy
HENDERSONVILLE – Carla Renaldo, DO, has joined the primary care providers at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at South Asheville. Renaldo is board-certified in internal medicine and focuses on preventive health with an emphasis on healthy lifestyle. Renaldo earned her bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Cedar Crest College in Allentown,...
WLOS.com
Asheville area's only federally-licensed nonprofit wildlife rehab facility seeks to expand
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center is struggling to keep up with demand. Wild for Life: Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. has outgrown its current setup and has plans to expand upon its 15-acre property by building a 4,000-square-foot facility. The price tag is estimated to be more than $1 million, but money is tight. Wild for Life’s annual $40,000 budget (primarily funded via donations) is already stretched thin, co-founder Mary Beth Bryman said.
WLOS.com
Asheville school district celebrates Thanksgiving with students, their families
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools are getting into the Thanksgiving spirit a little early this year. All nine schools served a Thanksgiving meal with all of the trimmings and parents were part of the celebration Tuesday afternoon. At Claxton Elementary, that meant parents and children together in...
WLOS.com
WNC Nature Center, farmers market partner to open new educational market garden exhibit
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The WNC Nature Center revealed its new exhibit Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. It’s a garden that will provide fresh produce for the animals, with foods ranging from different types of lettuces to pumpkins, squashes and other seasonal items. The "Educational Farmers Market Garden" opened...
theurbannews.com
Harm Reduction In My Heart
Of approximately 2,400 attendees, around a dozen came from Western North Carolina to the northeastern part of Puerto Rico, where recent hurricanes did not cause much damage. In a short column, there is no way to describe four days of amazing presentations, research results, discussion topics, networking, or the film festival, let alone the capital investment needs of Puerto Rico itself, and the struggles of the puertorriqueños—or borinqueños.
WLOS.com
Commissioners hear changes, updates to Code Purple program
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners got an update on 2022's Code Purple program during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight. An October cold...
WLOS.com
Several speak in favor of mental health grant for Asheville police officers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is set to hire a wellness coordinator. In April, the department applied for $175,000 in grant funds from the office of Community Oriented Police Services, The U.S Department of Justice and the Law Enforcement and Mental Health Wellness Act. In October, the money came through in full to fund a wellness coordinator position within the department.
greenvillejournal.com
Magic is real at Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm
Adopting horses has always been a passion for Greenville native Kate Nichols. That came as a surprise even to her. Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm, at 245 Little Virginia Road in Fountain Inn, is the only “real life” unicorn farm in existence, making it one of a kind. Nichols’ property, purchased in 2017, serves as the home to plenty of rescued animals, including birds, cows, donkeys — and yes, even unicorns.
avlwatchdog.org
Has Costco been denied a place in Asheville? Are they still looking?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: For reasons that aren’t relevant to this query, I had occasion to be speaking with a commercial real estate agent with Keller Williams several months ago. I questioned him why there was no Costco in Asheville, even though I know of multiple individuals who make the trek to either the Greenville or the Spartanburg stores in South Carolina. His answer was that Costco had such specific site requirements that it was difficult to find an interesting location with which to induce them to come out of the Upstate. Fast forward, and last week I was in the Greenville Costco store to renew my membership, and I asked a manager why the company wouldn’t give us any respect. He replied that it wasn’t Costco that was holding things up, but rather Asheville. He claimed that Costco had presented over time several possible site plans, but had basically been denied consideration by the city and/or county. Who is prevaricating here?
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
WLOS.com
Festival of Lights gears up for Dec. 2 return to Lake Julian Park
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Lake Julian's Festival of Lights is gearing up for its annual return in December, offering two special walk-thru nights. In addition to being a tradition for many area families, the lights show also serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Buncombe County, as 20% of proceeds go to the organization. The remaining income goes towards investment to enhance the festival for the following year.
WLOS.com
Madison County approves moratorium on biomass facilities
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a moratorium on biomass facilities in the area. Clear Sky Madison president Jim Tibbetts said county leaders decided after speaking with community residents that they needed to have biomass rules written into the county's land use ordinance to be able to better regulate the facilities, which manufacture wood pellets for export.
biltmorebeacon.com
AdventHealth welcomes new nurse practitioner
HENDERSONVILLE – Angela Trogdon, FNP-C has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Parkway, a hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville. Trogdon is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with more than 30 years of experience as a registered nurse in critical care, emergency medicine and management. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina, her master’s degree in nursing and completed her family nurse practitioner program from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners
The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
discoverhealth.org
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare Reach Agreement
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare are pleased to announce a new multiyear agreement that ensures UnitedHealthcare members will have in-network access to Spartanburg Regional’s hospitals, facilities, and affiliated physicians. Effective Oct. 15, 2022, the three-year agreement enables both organizations to collaborate and improve health outcomes for patients enrolled...
tinyhousetalk.com
Shipping Container Tiny House with Mountain Views in Asheville
If you’re looking for a picturesque and serene tiny house escape, look no further than this shipping container tiny house in Asheville, North Carolina called Tiny Blue House at the Hidden Flower Tiny Farm. You’ll find a comfortable queen bed, kitchenette, and bathroom inside. There’s even room for a...
