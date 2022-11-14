Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car in Missouri and Illinois?
You've worked a full week, and now you're about to set off on a several-hour journey to enjoy a long weekend away from home. A few hours in and even truck stop coffee isn't working for you. So, is it legal to sleep in your car in Missouri and Illinois?
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
At What Age Can A Child Be Left Home Alone In Missouri and Illinois?
Back in the 1980s, I became a latchkey kid in the fourth grade at nine years old and no one seemed to care or think it was odd. Today in Illinois that would be considered technically illegal. So how old do you have to be to stay home alone in Missouri and Illinois?
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
Missouri man who served two decades for weed possession reacts to legalization
Jeff Mizanskey spent two decades behind bars on a marijuana-related charge. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, KMOX wanted to know how he felt about his time spent behind bars, and his feelings about Amendment 3.
Missouri married couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
Authorities in Arkansas said a married Missouri couple has been arrested in connection to the murder of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus after their bodies were found in separate locations.
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
CDC map shows where flu activity is already spiking
The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
Mountain Lion Makes 700-Mile Trek Across US, Somehow Ends Up ‘Chunky’
In late October, residents of Springfield, Illinois, were growing more nervous by the day. They had spotted a mountain lion wandering through the area and feared for their pets and their children. Unwilling to wait for the mysterious disappearance of a neighborhood dog, they called animal control, who contacted federal wildlife officials.
Ozarks Drought Reveals Parts of Civil War Caves Lost for Thousands of Years
"The drought conditions are allowing cavers to enter passages that formed tens of thousands of years ago," cave expert John Gunn told Newsweek.
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at one Metro East store
Schnucks is recalling certain packs of fresh ground beef sold at its one Metro East store because the product might be contaminated with foreign materials.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land in Illinois?
It may come as a surprise to you as to who (or what) owns the most land in Illinois, and now I was a little surprised. Owning roughly 38,000 acres of land The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, is the biggest land owner in Illinois. Not a billionaire, or big investors or a celebrity like you would think, but a church. You have to wonder how much land a church needs but with the temples they build I guess you would need some major land to make those grand temples like the one in Nauvoo, Illinois. In total there are about 118 congregations in Illinois.
2 Cases of Listeria in Illinois Linked to Deli Meats & Cheeses
There's a new advisory from the CDC about an outbreak of listeria in several states including Illinois connected to what they believe are deli meats and cheeses. The CDC issued a press release today which included the following bulletin:. Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been...
Missouri is Home to one of the Best Scuba Diving Sites in the US
Missouri isn't the place that comes to my mind when I think of going scuba diving. But, one big-time travel website claims that Missouri is home to one of the best scuba diving locations in the US, and it is a spot we have never even heard of before. Winter...
Watch a Missouri Bowhunter Get THIS Close to a Curious Black Bear
Would I like to see a bear in the wild? Sure. Would I like to get as close as this Missouri bowhunter did to a curious black bear? Not a chance. This fun Missouri bowhunting moment was shared by the Hit the mark YouTube channel. Somehow I missed it when they first dropped it last September. Here's how they described this close encounter of the bear kind:
