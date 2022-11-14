ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Egypt calls reports of surveillance at Cop27 ‘ludicrous’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxurO_0jAF69Dw00
World News

A senior Egyptian diplomat has dismissed as “ludicrous” reports that his country’s police have been conducting surveillance of participants at this year’s UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The United Nations said on Sunday that it was investigating allegations of misconduct by Egyptian police officers who were part of the force providing security to the global body at the venue.

Germany had raised concerns after attendees at events hosted by the country were photographed and filmed.

But Wael Aboulmagd, a veteran diplomat who heads the Egyptian delegation, said he had not received any direct complaints from Germany.

“I’ve seen reports in the media,” he told reporters.

“They’re rather vague, imprecise, inaccurate.”

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that it was in contact with Egyptian authorities about the incidents at its pavilion.

“It seems ludicrous because that’s an open event,” Mr Aboulmagd said, referring to a panel last week at the German pavilion at which the sister of a jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, spoke.

“Why would any untoward surveillance exist in an open event?”

He suggested the issue was being raised to divert attention from the substantive topics being discussed at the climate talks.

“We’re tired of these apparently intentional distractions from climate issues, excessive focus on unfounded allegations,” said Mr Abouldmagd.

The United Nations has confirmed that some of the security officers working in the part of the venue designated as United Nations territory come from the host country Egypt, citing the “scale and complexity of providing security at a large scale event” such as the Cop27 climate talks.

It said that UN security “has been made aware of allegations of the Code of Conduct violations and is investigating these reports”.

Egypt’s hosting of the international summit has trained a spotlight on its human rights record.

The government has engaged in a widespread crackdown on dissent in recent years, detaining some 60,000 people, many without trial, according to a 2019 tally by Human Rights Watch.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told. Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021. The trial continued...
newschain

Biden: Missile that killed two in Poland unlikely to have been fired from Russia

Poland said that a Russian-made missile has killed two people near its border with Ukraine, but US President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” to have been fired from Russia. Key questions remain around the strike which came amid a barrage of Russian air strikes across Ukraine, and...
newschain

Republicans win 218th seat to claim slim majority in US House

Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders. More than a week after Election...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox: I fell victim to a text scam and it can happen to anyone

With his distinguished military background, Jason “Foxy” Fox isn’t someone you’d ordinarily expect to make an error of judgment while under pressure. But, showing just how easy it can be for anyone to be caught out by scams, Fox – who has found himself in many high-pressure situations during his career – admits he was once caught out by a bogus text while he was busy.
newschain

Police identify remains of four men found following mill fire

The remains of four men found following a mill fire have been identified after police travelled to Vietnam to collect DNA samples. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in July after human remains were found by demolition workers following a blaze on May 7. On...
newschain

Council bans flying rings from its beaches to protect seals

A coastal council has voted to ban flying rings from all of its council-owned beaches after at least three seals got the plastic toys stuck around their necks. The inquisitive animals each poked their heads through the hole of a flying ring around the Norfolk coast and then could not take it off, with the rigid plastic cutting into them as they grew bigger.
newschain

Tory MPs demand fuel duty freeze amid warning of a 12p rise in March

Tory MPs are demanding an assurance from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he will not go ahead with a planned rise in fuel duty following a warning it would add 12p to the price of a litre of petrol or diesel. In its latest economic forecasts, the Office for Budget Responsibility...
newschain

Return of Scot held in Iraqi jail over Qatar bank ‘debt’ is delayed

A Scottish man who was reportedly held in an Iraqi prison over a bank debt will arrive back in Scotland on Saturday morning. The PA news agency understands that Brian Glendinning, 43, from Kincardine, Fife, will arrive at Edinburgh Airport at about 8.30am and will be greeted by family and friends.
newschain

Sunak to scale back daily ministerial morning TV and radio appearances

Rishi Sunak appears set to reduce the number of appearances Government ministers make on the airwaves, with reported plans to end the current practice of frontbenchers being quizzed on TV and radio every morning. The move was first reported by the Daily Mirror, which said the Government will provide a...
newschain

Business rates slashed by millions for iconic British shops and hotels

Big high-street shops and hotels are set to save millions from tumbling taxes as the Treasury unveiled a package of support on business rates in Thursday’s autumn statement. Iconic British department stores like Harrods and Selfridges and hotels like the Savoy and the Ritz will see their business rates bills slashed by up to half as a result of the new measures.
newschain

Ten-year-old Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon to deliver message at Cop27

So when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people. Talking about suffering in Ghana...
newschain

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

Ukraine’s electricity grid operator has warned of hours-long power outages as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to as much as 40% of the population at the onset of winter. Ukrenergo said outages could last for several...
newschain

Blame ‘belongs solely to Russia’ over missile hit on Polish village, says Sunak

Blame for a missile hitting a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border “belongs solely to Russia”, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said. Mr Sunak acknowledged it is possible the explosion, which killed two people, was caused by Ukrainian munitions deployed in self-defence. But Mr Sunak said Ukraine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy