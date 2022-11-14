Tioga Township, Pa. — An 80-year-old Tioga County man reported to police that someone had broken into his home and stole a number of items totaling up to $400. Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield said they were dispached to a home on the 17,000 block of Route 287 in Tioga Township on Oct. 26 at 12 a.m. An investigation revealed that an unknown person had entered the victim's residence. Items stolen included a flat screen TV valued at $150, a computer also valued at $150, and a 20-gauge shotgun valued at $100. Police said DNA samples were discovered at the scene and submitted to the lab for identification analysis. If you have information about the burglary, contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.

