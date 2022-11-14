Read full article on original website
Shooting suspect taken into custody
Renovo, Pa. — A 42-year-old Renovo man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an afternoon shooting occurred in the borough. Shaun Jason Wadsworth fired a single shot at the victim following an argument near the 100 block of 5th Street, according to the Clinton County District Attorney. Police described the weapon as an AR-style rifle. A neighbor who heard the victim yelling for help from a...
Woman with suspended license threatens people with car
Williamsport, Pa. — Two adults and multiple children were allegedly put at risk when a woman drove onto a sidewalk while speeding through a neighborhood. Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell directed her anger at a neighbor who yelled at her to slow down as she allegedly drove at a high rate of speed through the area. The 28-year-old Williamsport resident got out of her car and threatened the neighbor at one point, police said. ...
Search continues for missing Lock Haven autistic youth
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Authorities Thursday night were combing through the Lock Haven vicinity in search of a missing city autistic youth and as of Friday morning, the young man still had not been found. The search effort began around 7 p.m. Thursday for the 17-year-old male who was...
Police looking for burglar
Laureldale, Pa. — State police are looking for a thief who burglarized a home in Fox Township. A 79-year-old woman reported that someone burglarized the home in the 30 block of Second Street in Laurelton between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Marie Calore at the Laporte State Police barracks.
Teens charged for damaging mall store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Three teenagers of Mifflinburg are being charged for allegedly causing more than $3,600 of damage to a store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. State police at Selinsgrove say the teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were at the Spirit Halloween store the evening of Oct. 21 when they entered an unauthorized area and damaged drywall. The damage estimate is $3,696, police say. Petitions were sent to the Snyder County District Attorney's Office to charge the teenagers with the criminal mischief offenses.
Half ounce of crack, Oxy pills located during search
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of possessing half an ounce of crack, oxycodone pills, and $800 in cash was taken into custody by Williamsport police on Oct. 20 Police enforced a search warrant on 56-year-old Terrence Powell’s home near the 1000 block of Market Street. Powell allegedly resisted Officer Clint Gardner's attenpts to arrest him. “I walked up to Powell, identified myself as Williamsport Police, and asked him...
Missing teen alert for Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County. A 17-year-old living with autism was reported missing in Lock Haven near the YMCA. The child was last seen wearing only sweatpants and was barefoot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lock...
State police searching for hit-and-run suspect in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man they were told fled the scene after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck in Morris Township. On Nov. 13 just after midnight, a driver that is described as a white man approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds wrecked […]
Shoplifting charges resolved against Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof
MIDDLEBURG – Shoplifting and receiving stolen property charges against the driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant in March have been resolved by agreement. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, paid for the $102 worth of items...
Death threats made toward auto sales employee
Northumberland County, Pa. — A 40-year-old man yelled threats at an employee several times in front of witnesses at a local auto sales business. At least four people watched as Mark Anthony Swinehart allegedly told an employee, “I will kill you,” loud enough to attract attention. The Trevoton man said, “I will run you over with my car,” and “I will burn this place down,” as he carried on, police said. ...
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
Man charged for breaking into woman's house
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing felony charges for breaking into a woman's home and beating her, police say. Michael Jacob Keyes, 37, fled before police arrived at the home in the 900 block of High Street just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. The woman had called police after Keyes came to her house following an argument on the phone, she said. Keyes reportedly smashed the glass...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Death in Young Twp., Crystal Meth Found During Woman’s DUI Arrest
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Unattended Death in Young Township. PSP Punxsutawney was notified of an unattended death at 12:06 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, near Poerio Road in Young Township, Jefferson County. Police say the victim is an...
DI: Man Who Posed as Firefighter at Fatal Blaze to Face Trial
SUNBURY — Charges are going to court against a Sunbury man who allegedly posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two individuals to family members. The Daily Item reports that 39-year-old Michael Stah, faces felony risking a catastrophe and theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant. Police say they were made aware of the incident at the scene of an October deadly fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Sunbury.
Shotgun, electronics stolen from man's home
Tioga Township, Pa. — An 80-year-old Tioga County man reported to police that someone had broken into his home and stole a number of items totaling up to $400. Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield said they were dispached to a home on the 17,000 block of Route 287 in Tioga Township on Oct. 26 at 12 a.m. An investigation revealed that an unknown person had entered the victim's residence. Items stolen included a flat screen TV valued at $150, a computer also valued at $150, and a 20-gauge shotgun valued at $100. Police said DNA samples were discovered at the scene and submitted to the lab for identification analysis. If you have information about the burglary, contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Man charged for yelling death threats at woman
Trout Run, Pa. — A Trout Run man threatened to slit a woman's throat before he shoved her to the ground during an argument over child custody, police say. Two witnesses heard or watched the fight as Justin Lee Dagostino argued with the woman. The 26-year-old man told her, “I’m going to slit your throat” and “You are going to die” while arguing at a home in the 30 block of Schmouder Drive. ...
Man dies after crash in Columbia County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
Woman charged with attempted murder
Knoxville, Pa. — A Tioga County woman allegedly shot at a man during a domestic dispute Friday at a home along Route 249 in Brookfield Township. State police at Mansfield say Lacy J. Bailey, 39, was taken into custody shortly after 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Bailey allegedly fired one round at the 34-year-old man from a semi-automatic pistol, according to Trooper Chad Daugherty. First News Now reports that children were...
