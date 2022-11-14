P!nk to bring "Summer Carnival 2023" tour to Target Field

The Twins have announced the next big concert to come to their home stadium Target Field.

Pop star P!nk will headline the "Summer Carnival 2023" tour at Target Field on August 10, 2023. The "Get the Party Started" singer will be joined by Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Grouplove. The Minneapolis stop is part of a 27-city tour this summer.

Tickets go on sale to the public November 21st, at 10am. A presale code that starts Saturday morning can be found here .