ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISH-TV

Saturday’s debut, What’s next for Reich? & A reunion with Sirianni

Jeff Saturday's first week in Indianapolis resulted in arguably the most jubilant Colts postgame locker room scene this season, with Jim Irsay delivering a ceremonial game ball to the interim head coach he tabbed, reportedly, over the advice of General Manager Chris Ballard and other team executives. What were the telling signs pregame and postgame in Las Vegas that bold well for Saturday long-term? Plus: Which Colts individual performances against the Raiders earned top reviews from Pro Football Focus (hint: offensive line). Before former Colts assistant coach, Nick Sirianni, returns with the Eagles what is likely next for former Colts Head Coach Frank Reich? Charlie and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood break it down in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy