Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Bill Cowher Is Getting Crushed For His Controversial Opinion
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher made his thoughts on the Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday abundantly clear on Sunday. During CBS Sports' pregame show, Cowher took Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay to task for bypassing candidates currently on staff to pluck Saturday from his television role to be interim head coach.
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Eagles on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) will look to stay undefeated under interim head coach Jeff Saturday as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11. Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.
Tony Dungy thought Colts were 'crazy' for naming Jeff Saturday coach. He changed his mind.
Former Colts coach Tony Dungy was as shocked as everyone else when Jim Irsay named Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. But after some time to think about it, the Hall of Famer understands the rationale behind the move. “I was shocked about the Frank (Reich) news,...
Fritz Pollard Alliance initiates inquiry into Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fritz Pollard Alliance has initiated an inquiry into the Colts’ hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, according to a statement released by the Alliance on Thursday night. The Fritz Pollard Alliance is a group of NFL coaches, scouts and front office personnel that...
Why Jim Irsay (Comically) Called Jeff Saturday During Patriots-Colts Game
Colts owner Jim Irsay was fired up while watching Indianapolis’ Week 9 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium and needed to share his frustrations with someone. That someone proved to be then-NFL analyst Jeff Saturday, who was named the organization’s interim head coach a few days...
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Colts WRs coach Reggie Wayne would have taken interim coaching job if offered
INDIANAPOLIS — When Jim Irsay decided it was time to fire coach Frank Reich, he turned to a franchise legend to take the helm of the Colts, tabbing Jeff Saturday in a move that shocked the NFL world. Another franchise legend was already on the Indianapolis coaching staff. ...
Peyton Manning Makes His Thoughts On NFL Commissioner Job Very Clear
Peyton Manning hasn't taken an NFL snap in nearly 7 years. Still, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback continues to make his mark on the NFL through his growing television brand "Omaha Productions." Alongside his brother Eli, Peyton debuted the Manningcast last year where the ...
Colts WR Coach Had Surprising Reaction to Frank Reich’s Firing
The former Colts wide receiver took his share of blame for his boss being let go.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
WISH-TV
Saturday’s debut, What’s next for Reich? & A reunion with Sirianni
Jeff Saturday's first week in Indianapolis resulted in arguably the most jubilant Colts postgame locker room scene this season, with Jim Irsay delivering a ceremonial game ball to the interim head coach he tabbed, reportedly, over the advice of General Manager Chris Ballard and other team executives. What were the telling signs pregame and postgame in Las Vegas that bold well for Saturday long-term? Plus: Which Colts individual performances against the Raiders earned top reviews from Pro Football Focus (hint: offensive line). Before former Colts assistant coach, Nick Sirianni, returns with the Eagles what is likely next for former Colts Head Coach Frank Reich? Charlie and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood break it down in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Can the Colts Upset the Eagles?
Andrew Moore and Drake Wally reveal what it will take for the Colts to start 2-0 under Jeff Saturday.
Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Stars in Colts' Win Over Las Vegas: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts have themselves a budding young star at cornerback in Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Colts Receive Troubling Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders
The Indianapolis Colts picked up a huge victory in Week 10 on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the first game with Jeff Saturday leading the way as the interim head coach as the team snapped a three-game losing streak, pushing their record to 4-5-1 on the season.
