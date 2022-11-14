ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Kiwanis Holiday Lights marks 10 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights is on its way. Next Friday, Nov. 25, the tenth annual Parade and Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sibley Park. The event is free and open to the public with cash donations accepted to support the event...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MVAC receives 500 books and $500 from dental offices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota Orthodontics took a fun pumpkin contest and turned it into an opportunity to give back to the community they serve. “Last year we decided to do something a little bit different. We wanted to include the South Central Dental community so that they could get involved as well,” said Liz Swanson, marketing coordinator of Southern Minnesota Orthodontics.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Downtown Faribault sees change

FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

ECHO to host ‘Extra Trimmings’ event at Mankato YMCA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thanksgiving Day proper, Mankato Family YMCA will be hosting its Extra Trimmings event to benefit the ECHO Food Shelf. The wellness facility will be open and free to those who bring a donation of an item for the ECHO Food Shelf. The special hours on...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Beyond Brink receives home supply kits from community donors

NORTH MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole

Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

SMILES shares importance of keeping sidewalks accessible

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota is seeing snow again and one organization as well as the city of North Mankato is reminding community members to help keep sidewalks accessible. “It is so important that everybody has a safe Pathway to wherever they’re traveling to,” Executive director of SMILES, Bonnie...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

National Botox Day: Getting Giddie for the popular cosmetic treatment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Botox Day! It’s a cosmetic treatment that’s known for helping treat wrinkles and prevent them. Kelsey and Lisa were most curious about was how it could help them: two people at two different ages in life. So, as always, the intrepid duo decided to give it a try for themselves at Giddie Skin in Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mountain Lake’s canning production creates food for Ukrainian families

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) is a relief and development organization that partners with regional Mennonite churches, like the one near Mountain Lake, Minnesota. Resident Elisabeth Harder Schrock took her love for the organization abroad in 2002, where she worked as a MCC volunteer in...
MOUNTAIN LAKE, MN
KEYC

Hwy 22 reopens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. The portion of the highway used by drivers between Mankato and St. Peter had been closed since Nov. 7. Throughout the project, commuters were detoured to Hwy 169.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fairmont Community Center Foundation wants to move forward

MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Budgeting the holidays: how to tighten the belt!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa found the perfect person to help holiday shoppers stay on a budget and still get the most turkey and fixings for their buck. Dietitian April Graff with Hilltop Hyvee in Mankato joined the dynamic duo in the studio to -- wait for it! - “talk turkey” about maintaining that Thanksgiving budget.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Thanksgiving feast being held at South Central College

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College will be celebrating Thanksgiving a week early. The college says its culinary arts program will be offering an indulgent Thanksgiving feast tomorrow. The meal will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the North Mankato Campus Café. The Thanksgiving...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Lingering drought could impact future Christmas trees

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - With snow flurries here and Thanksgiving around the corner, the time has come for many families to start making plans for their holiday decorations. Brewery Hill Farm in Le Sueur is just days away from opening their annual Christmas Tree harvest, and they say that despite an ongoing drought, they have a hopeful outlook for the season.
LE SUEUR, MN
KEYC

Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon

MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Books: So many to choose from...so little time!

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County

NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
KEYC

New Ulm falls 4-1 to Luverne

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm girl’s hockey team loss 4-1 to the Luverne Cardinals at home. The Eagles will play Minnesota River on the road Thursday.
NEW ULM, MN

