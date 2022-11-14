Read full article on original website
WSMV
The Mall at Green Hills has a Pickleball court that anyone is welcome to play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pickleball is a great activity for all ages! It’s a fun game to play and a great way to exercise. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how to play at a unique court located inside The Mall at Green Hills.
WSMV
Taylor Swift tour ticket presale pause causes major buzz in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Taylor Swift Eras Tour presale tickets caused a lot of buzz around town and on social media on Tuesday, but as fans flocked to the Ticketmaster website, many were put on pause. Whether you know her as America’s Sweetheart, Tay Tay or Miss Americana, the...
WSMV
Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
WSMV
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands receives Grammy nomination
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has been nominated for a Grammy for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. The band received a second Grammy nomination for their collaboration on a spoken word single by artist J Ivy. The...
Inside Kristin Cavallari’s $5.5 Million Nashville Home: Photos
Just how she likes it. Kristin Cavallari‘s latest home is exactly what she always wanted. “I am really thankful because this is the first house I’ve ever lived in that is exactly what I wanted aesthetically,” the Uncommon James founder, 35, told MyDomaine in the Entertaining Issue cover story, published Wednesday, November 16. “This is the first time I can truly say I really love my house.”
Dutch Bros eyeing new Nashville locations
A new permit noted that the coffee chain is looking to construct a new restaurant at 5431 Nolensville Pike.
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday,...
A new concept called Yaki House is coming to Nashville
A recently filed permit states the restaurant will be at 2422 Elliston Place. Currently, the location houses Tiff's Treats Cookie Delivery.
WSMV
Nashville International ready for influx of holiday travelers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport expects to see an influx of passengers as thousands plan to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Between Nov. 20-28, the airport expects to have up to 33,000 passenger departures each day. WSMV4 caught up with some passengers going through the airport Thursday afternoon,...
Iconic Nashville Venue Closing Its Doors
The venue will close after more than 50 years serving Music City.
chattanoogacw.com
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
WSMV
Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
News Channel Nebraska
What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?
Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
WSMV
State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
WSMV
New event venue burns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
