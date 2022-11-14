ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Ivanka Trump dazzled in an elegant sky blue gown at Tiffany’s wedding, color-coordinated with her kids [Photos]

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbV9m_0jAF3Lcm00
Matching family 4 Photos | CELEBRITIES Ivanka Trump dazzled in an elegant sky blue gown at Tiffany’s wedding, color-coordinated with her kids [Photos] The former first daughter looked stunning matching the three of her children

This past weekend, Ivanka Trump and her family attended her sister’s wedding in Palm Beach. The ceremony took place on Saturday, November 12 at Donald Trump’s Mar-o-Lago estate. To celebrate Tiffany Trump’s special day, the 41-year-old former first daughter wore a dazzling sky blue gown, which she also matched with her kids.

Shortly after the event, Ivanka took to Instagram and Twitter to share photos of her with husband, Jared Kushner, and her three kids, Arabella, Josphep and Theodore, at the luxurious Florida wedding. The sets of pictures were acompanied by blue ﻿emoji hearts💙💙💙.

She also shared a beautiful photo of her and Tiffany and captioned it with a sweet dedication for her special wedding day. She wished her youngest sister and her newly husband, Michael Boulos an “abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife.”

As of now, that Instagram post has more than 500K likes and thousands of comments, including a response from Tiffany who wrote, I love you 🤍🤍🤍. Tiffany Trump’s mom, Marla Maples, also commented, “That was the most beautiful moment when you held Tiffany in your arms for the first time… And I forever hold you both in my heart😍 @ivankatrump @tiffanytrump.”

Scroll below to see Ivanka Trump and her family’s blue coordinated outfits at the wedding.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Page Six

Ivanka Trump crops Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany Trump wedding photo

Ivanka Trump seemingly snubbed brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, by cropping her out of a photo from sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos. The 41-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump shared several snaps from the lavish Mar-a-Lago nuptials to social media over the...
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Dress: See Bejeweled Gown She Wore Down The Aisle At Mar-A-Lago

Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.
PALM BEACH, FL
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
PALM BEACH, FL
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy