Josh McDaniels is at the lowest point in his abysmal head coaching career

As a head coach, Josh McDaniels has drafted Tim Tebow in the first round, alienated scores of Broncos players and been fired for presiding over a Spygate-light videotaping operation.

But none of those low points are as bad as losing to Jeff Saturday at home. The ex-Colts great never coached a game above the high school level prior to Sunday’s affair, and nobody on Indianapolis’ staff had ever called an offensive play at the NFL level. But those little details didn’t matter.

Saturday’s inexperience was no match for the Raiders’ ineptitude. The Colts bested Las Vegas 20-15, thanks to a game-winning drive engineered by Matt Ryan, who was benched for 2021 sixth-round Sam Ehrlinger just two weeks ago.

Ryan scrambled for a career-best 39 yards to convert a key third down, and threw the game-deciding touchdown pass two plays later.

The Raiders lost their third game in a row and were booed off the field. All three of their losses have come against teams with sub-.500 records.

Last season, the Raiders saw one of their key wideouts, Henry Ruggs III, get arrested for vehicular homicide and fired their head coach, Jon Gruden, after his racist and homophobic emails came to light. Yet, they still made the playoffs. Then this offseason, they added Davante Adams and Chandler Jones.

But this year, they’re 2-7. Raiders players publicly campaigned for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to remain their head coach; but instead, they got McDaniels.

The Raiders’ woes brought Derek Carr to tears in his postgame presser.

“Sorry for getting emotional. I’m just pissed off about some of the things that a lot of us try to do just to practice. What we put our bodies through just to sleep at night. And for that to be result of all that effort, pisses me off,” said Carr. “It pisses a lot of guys off. It’s hard, knowing what some guys are doing.

“I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place, and as a leader, that pisses me off. I’m being honest.”

While Carr mentioned how much he “loves” McDaniels, his tears are a stark indictment on Las Vegas’ season. Even just a few weeks ago, it seemed unfathomable that McDaniels would be fired after just one season.

But now it’s a possibility. This is McDaniels’ nadir. The Patriots need an offensive coordinator, anyway ...