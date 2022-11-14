Read full article on original website
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC is the first school ever to sign the number one recruit in men’s and women’s basketball in the same year
Top-ranked point guard Isaiah Collier announced his commitment to USC men’s basketball on his Instagram Live Wednesday morning alongside ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, capping an already a good week for USC basketball fans. Collier, the number one ranked recruit in the 2023 class according to recruiting analysts 24/7 Sports,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Class of 2023 Guard Sebastian Mack Commits to UCLA Men’s Basketball
With many of their longstanding targets starting to fly off the board, the Bruins sealed the deal with one of their new favorites out on the recruiting trail. Class of 2023 guard Sebastian Mack has committed to UCLA men's basketball, the 6-foot-4 recruit announced Wednesday night on 247Sports’ YouTube live stream. The Coronado (NV) product had previously included the Bruins in his top five back on Oct. 26 alongside Florida State, Oklahoma, UNLV and Sacramento State.
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
WATCH: Chip Kelly on USC's Caleb Williams, UCLA's Injury Updates
Kelly was asked how the crosstown rivalry compared to Oregon's rivalry with Washington, and he noted that his Ducks went 8-0 against the Huskies and Beavers.
Isaiah Collier commits to USC Trojans; point guard is No. 1 basketball recruit in country
Don't look now, but USC is the place to be. Just one day after landing the top high school girls basketball recruit in the country, the USC Trojans landed the top boys basketball recruit - Isaiah Collier. Collier, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Wheeler High School (Georgia), committed to USC...
2022 CIF State Girls Volleyball championship previews: Battle of unbeatens headline six matches
ORANGE, Calif. — Northern California and Southern California champions have been crowned and the 12 will square off in the CIF State Championships Friday and Saturday at Santiago Canyon College. All eyes will be peeled at the top where a blockbuster of a match is all set up. Both ...
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
Los Angeles mayor race: Karen Bass increases lead over Rick Caruso as counting continues
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead by 36,349 votes over billionaire Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’s next mayor.
Retired fire captain sues for attorneys' fees in Bryant photo suit
A retired Los Angeles County fire captain who testified during the federal trial of Vanessa Bryant’s civil suit against the county is suing the same government entity, saying he was ordered to take pictures of the helicopter crash scene.
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando National Little League Season Canceled After Online Threats Made Against League President, Now Resigned
The Board of Directors for the San Fernando National Little League canceled the rest of its season after threats were made through social media following an incident between its president, a local street vendor and a parent. On Nov. 6, James Bullock was at Pioneer Park prepping the field for...
Coast News
Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races
REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
signalscv.com
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races
NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
iebusinessdaily.com
Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap
Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
culvercitycrossroads.com
Election Updates – New Numbers, and a Few Winners
The most recent update from Los Angeles County was posted on Nov. 12 at about 4 pm, and while totals went up , no significant change in position appeared. However, the second, third and fourth places in the council race got tighter, with only 22 votes between second and third, Renteria and Puza.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
SFGate
The Tam O’Shanter, L.A.’s Original Theme Restaurant, Celebrates 100 Years of Hollywood History
Los Angeles has a handful of restaurants that are a century old, but only one that’s been operated by the same family in the same location for all 100 years — the Tam O’Shanter on Los Feliz Blvd. The whimsical half-timbered building is now known as a...
