UK neobank Monument took a highly targeted approach at its launch in 2021, but that’s laid the foundations for a much bigger structure, as new CEO Ian Rand explains. The cost-of-living crisis continues to grip the UK as inflation, which entered double digits for the first time in 40 years in July, eats away at people’s hard-earned cash.The Bank of England’s successive interest rate rises should be welcome news to savers if lenders pass them on – and in good time. But they’re causing chaos in the property market with the cost of borrowing soaring and lenders playing hokey-cokey with deals – 40 per cent of products were withdrawn in a matter of days and replaced with less generous offers as lenders struggled to keep up with financial markets in October.

1 DAY AGO