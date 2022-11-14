Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Worldline extends partnership with BR-DGE to further enhance merchants payment capabilities
Leading payment orchestration provider BR-DGE has today extended its partnership with Worldline, announcing that Worldline’s new global acquiring capabilities have joined BR-DGE’s Partnership Program. Led by Brian Coburn, BR-DGE’s platform promises to revolutionise online payments for merchants by offering a universe of payment options via a single point...
ffnews.com
Tink Strengthens Payments Team With Four New Key Hires
Tink, Europe’s leading open banking platform, has made four strategic hires to bolster its expanding London-based payments team. Andrew Boyajian joins Tink as Head of Variable Recurring Payments (VRP), to turbocharge the next phase of Tink’s market leading VRP developments. Previously, Andrew led product commercialisation of emerging payments and fintechs for Wholesale Payments at J.P. Morgan in the US. Andrew spent five years as Head of Banking, North America for Wise and also served as Director of International and Payments for Kickstarter.
ffnews.com
PayPoint and ClearBank Win Prestigious Accolade at Payment Awards 2022 for Social Inclusion Project of the Year
Digital payments experts PayPoint and ClearBank, the enabler of accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions, have been applauded for their success in implementing a vital social inclusion project in partnership with the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) at the Payment Awards 2022. PayPoint and ClearBank joined...
ffnews.com
Swedish Fintech, Dreams, Establishes a New B2B Entity to Focus on Expanding Its Engagement Banking Offering to Banks Worldwide
Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and leader in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology (www.dreamstech.com), reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it has helped...
ffnews.com
Mobiquity Vice President of Global Digital Banking Appointed as a Judge for the Banking Technology Awards
Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP Global Digital Banking, Mobiquity – a digital transformation enabler – has been selected as a judge for the Banking Technology Awards 2022 as part of a panel assessing and acknowledging talent across the banking and fintech industry. The Banking Technology Awards honour the...
ffnews.com
Visa’s Ben Ellis on Cross-Border Payments and Why Banks Need to Work Together
At Sibos, we sat down with Ben Ellis, the SVP and Global Head of Visa B2B Connect at Visa Business Solutions, to discuss the pain points around cross-border payments and why banks need to build relationships with each other to ensure frictionless delivery. Visa created a multilateral network to action...
ffnews.com
iGTB’s Uppili Srinivasan on ‘Platformification’ in Commercial Banking
At Sibos 2022, we sat down with Uppili Srinivasan, the President and COO of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, to discuss the Consumerisation of Commercial Banking and the trends that stem from it. iGTB offers banks and FIs a digital platform to carry out a suite of financial services – for Srinivasan, platform fiction gives banks the ability to pick and choose digital capabilities that they can utilise to enact their high-volume payments – friction-free and in real time.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 17/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Aerospike’s Stuart Tarmy on the Role of Data in Global Real-Time Banking
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Stuart Tarmy, the Global Director of Financial Services Industry Solutions at real-time data platform, Aerospike, to discuss immediate payments and services, and the seismic role data plays in banking and fraud prevention. For Tarmy, data is at the heart of the biggest trends...
ffnews.com
Capco and Savana Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Strategies for New and Legacy Banks
Capco, a global technology and management consultancy dedicated to financial services, and Savana, an industry leader in building financial software for banks and fintechs, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate banks’ transformation journeys and drive continuous digital product innovation. The partnership brings together Capco’s deep domain knowledge, creative...
ffnews.com
Shard Credit Partners Provides Additional Funding in Support of MAPD’s Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Bermans
Shard Credit Partners has provided additional senior debt facilities to The MAPD Group (“MAPD”) in support of its acquisition of a majority shareholding in Bermans (2012) Limited (“Bermans”), a North-West based commercial law firm specialising in invoice and asset finance. This is the largest acquisition by...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Building Up and Out” – Ian Rand, Monument in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UK neobank Monument took a highly targeted approach at its launch in 2021, but that’s laid the foundations for a much bigger structure, as new CEO Ian Rand explains. The cost-of-living crisis continues to grip the UK as inflation, which entered double digits for the first time in 40 years in July, eats away at people’s hard-earned cash.The Bank of England’s successive interest rate rises should be welcome news to savers if lenders pass them on – and in good time. But they’re causing chaos in the property market with the cost of borrowing soaring and lenders playing hokey-cokey with deals – 40 per cent of products were withdrawn in a matter of days and replaced with less generous offers as lenders struggled to keep up with financial markets in October.
ffnews.com
SmartStream’s Haytham Kaddoura on Why Institutions Building Their Own Data Centres is a Waste of Time
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Haytham Kaddoura, the CEO of the financial transaction management company, SmartStream Technologies, to discuss the ESG benefits of technology-forward infrastructure and what tighter regulation means for the industry. Regulation has scared institutions in attempting to build technology infrastructures and data centres in-house. For...
ffnews.com
Thai startup Beam raises US$2.5m seed funding to enable frictionless, one-click payments across SEA
Beam, a one-click checkout solution enabling frictionless payment for Southeast Asia’s e-commerce and social commerce industry, today announced US$2.5m in seed funding led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up program, with participation from Partech Partners. The new funds will enable Beam to expand its services in Thailand and across Southeast Asia, increase hiring and grow merchant acquisition.
ffnews.com
LHV UK joins TIPS to improve access to instant Euro payments
LHV UK, a leading banking services provider to over 200 fintech companies, joined the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system to improve access to real-time Euro payments in countries where the scheme is not yet widely accepted. Despite the Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) Instant scheme launching in 2017, only...
ffnews.com
Unipet’s David Boodhram on Fintech and the Role of Auditing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
At Fintech Islands, we talk to David Boodhram, the Chief Audit Executive at Caribbean energy company, Unipet, about the company’s new direction in the fintech space and the three components they aim to grow; education, innovation, and regulation. For Boodhram, the internal audit function is a critical and the third line of defence in regulating fintech risk and AML.
ffnews.com
Salt Edge expands its Open Banking offering to the Saudi Arabia market
Salt Edge, a global Open Banking pioneer, has announced its expansion to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aiming to help banks and other financial institutions to bring innovative solutions to the market and contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts toward the digital rise of technologies via Open Banking. The Saudi...
ffnews.com
Gravita Launches to Challenge Traditional Accounting Industry Consolidators
Gravita today launches as a new challenger brand in the accounting industry with ambitions to become the leading tech-enabled full-service partner for established UK SMEs. Backed by Tenzing, Gravita is significantly investing in building a new kind of consolidator that combines the best of breed from high-quality professional services firms to support ambitious SME leaders in realising their growth goals. Gravita currently includes experienced and trusted specialists from Jeffreys Henry, Arram Berlyn Gardner (ABG) and Propel (acquired from Deloitte).
ffnews.com
Zoho Finance Platform Achieves 50% Year-over-year Global Growth, Powered by Expanding Product Suite and Global Reach
Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced today that Zoho’s Finance Platform has achieved 50 per cent year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth, supporting more than half a million businesses across more than 160 countries. Driving the Platform’s growth is the global expansion of its cloud-based accounting application, Zoho Books,...
ffnews.com
AGAM set to accelerate lending revolution for individuals and businesses as it completes investment round
AGAM, the UK-headquartered next generation fintech, which is revolutionising lending for individuals and businesses, has announced the completion of its latest funding round today. AGAM has secured the backing of international investors such as the Development Bank of Wales, which invests in technologies which deliver positive impacts for Wales. AGAM...
Comments / 0