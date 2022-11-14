Read full article on original website
Video Shows Inmate Brutally Beaten by Jail Officials in Camden County Georgia: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIACamden County, GA
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
oilcity.news
Helicopter crew to fit 130 Wyoming Range deer with GPS collars; herd has estimated 30K deer
CASPER, Wyo. — A professional wildlife capture crew working out of a helicopter will conduct capture and collaring of 130 deer from the Wyoming Range herd on Dec. 1–2, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “This effort is part of a new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring...
WJCL
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' brought $300 million to Georgia's economy, created 1,800 jobs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Georgia hairstylist's work featured on new Black Panther movie. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' made nearly $200 million at the box office after its first week in theaters. But its impact on the Georgia economy is just as impressive. The Motion Picture Association announced...
“It’s going to be very expensive”: Officials discuss one-two punch to St. Johns Beaches
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County beaches were hit with a one-two punch to the beaches after Nicole and Ian hit within about a month. Dr. Joe Giammanco, the director of Emergency Management for St. Johns County, said the dunes stood up to Ian, but Nicole eroded away millions of dollars of projects.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish: 30 youth-only hunting licenses for National Elk Refuge still available
CASPER, Wyo. — Youth ages 12–17 who have an unfilled Wyoming 2022 full-price youth elk license have a chance to apply for permits to hunt on the National Elk Refuge. “The first 25 National Elk Refuge access permits have already been allocated, but an additional 30 permits can be applied for online this weekend,” the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Wednesday.
oilcity.news
Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish asking hunters to complete surveys, offering list of prizes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to complete surveys after they finish their season. “The survey gathers harvest information and feedback on the 2022 hunting season,” Game and Fish said in a release Monday. “It takes only a few minutes to complete and contributes valuable data for monitoring the state’s wildlife populations, setting future quotas, season dates and other regulations.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach
Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
WMAZ
Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information
MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Foodies Rejoice! Lobstah on a Roll Opens St. Augustine Location
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine residents and visitors will soon be able to experience “The Biggest Lobstah Roll in Boston” in their own backyard as the popular New England Lobster sandwich shop plans to open a third location in the city later this year. Lobstah on...
St. Johns County faces ‘impossible task’ in Summer Haven after Nicole breach
ST. JOHNS, Fla. — It’s a decade-old issue in St. Johns County and the beach at Summer Haven again opened up to new problems. Another breach to the dune threatens several homes and leaves many off the power grid. The solution to the ongoing problem could cost tens of millions in federal, state and county funding, according to one commissioner.
fox5atlanta.com
More arrests made in multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting Georgia churches
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - More arrests have been made in a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. FOX 5 News reported in October law...
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
