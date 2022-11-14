ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Bay Base, GA

oilcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish: 30 youth-only hunting licenses for National Elk Refuge still available

CASPER, Wyo. — Youth ages 12–17 who have an unfilled Wyoming 2022 full-price youth elk license have a chance to apply for permits to hunt on the National Elk Refuge. “The first 25 National Elk Refuge access permits have already been allocated, but an additional 30 permits can be applied for online this weekend,” the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Wednesday.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
CASPER, WY
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
oilcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish asking hunters to complete surveys, offering list of prizes

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to complete surveys after they finish their season. “The survey gathers harvest information and feedback on the 2022 hunting season,” Game and Fish said in a release Monday. “It takes only a few minutes to complete and contributes valuable data for monitoring the state’s wildlife populations, setting future quotas, season dates and other regulations.”
WYOMING STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach

Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
LAKE CITY, FL
oilcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CHEYENNE, WY
WMAZ

Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information

MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
GEORGIA STATE

