MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO