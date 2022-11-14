Read full article on original website
Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responds to Drake Calling Him a ‘Groupie’
If responses is what Drake wanted by calling out multiple people on his Her Loss album with 21 Savage, he should be more than satisfied with the results. The latest person to respond to being dissed by Drizzy is Serena Williams' husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, who got inexplicably dissed by Aubrey on the new album.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Appearing to Claim She Lied About Allegedly Getting Shot by Tory Lanez on ‘Circo Loco’
UPDATE (NOV. 4):. A rep for Megan Thee Stallion has provided this statement to XXL regarding Drake's lyrics on "Circo Loco":. "Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker." ORIGINAL STORY (NOV. 4):. Megan Thee Stallion has responded to...
50 Cent Trolls Madonna for Lip-Syncing Kendrick Lamar Lyrics on Instagram
50 Cent is again making jokes at Madonna's expense. This time, Fif is poking fun at the 64-year-old pop star for lip syncing Kendrick Lamar lyrics. On Nov. 3, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the clips, Madonna is intensely rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's 2021 track "Vent." "Have you ever been punched in your muthafuckin' face?/What you say? Oh, you haven't? Alright, wait, bitch," the singer lip-syncs.
Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest
Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
Chili’s Restaurant Tells Nick Cannon They Don’t Limit Kids Meals After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting His 12th Child
Nick Cannon and the Twitter account for Chili's restaurant had a hilarious exchange after it was revealed the Wild 'N Out creator is expecting his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa. On Thursday (Nov. 10), the Chili's account reacted to the news that Nick Cannon is expecting child No....
Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff
Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. In his three-page missive, Quavo expressed his sorrow over the passing of his beloved nephew Takeoff.
Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery
Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
Shaquille O’Neal Fires Back at Kanye West After Ye Posted About Shaq’s Business Affairs
Shaquille O'Neal is firing back at Kanye West after Ye mentioned the NBA Hall of Famer's business affairs on Twitter. After being restricted on Instagram again earlier this week, Kanye West has taken his gripes to Twitter. On Thursday (Nov. 3), Ye went on a run of trying to expose bad business practices in the entertainment industry and brought up one of Shaq's business arrangements.
Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced and Nicki Minaj is nowhere to be found. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the potential winners for next year's award show. The Best Rap Song nominees are Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.
21 Savage Says He Would Smoke Kodak Black in Verzuz, Yak Responds
21 Savage is doubling down on his assertion that he could beat every member of the 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz. In particular, the Atlanta rapper says he would smoke Kodak Black, causing Yak to respond. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), 21 Savage sat down with Kai Cenat for...
Lil Yachty Claims Drake Didn’t Diss Megan Thee Stallion, Says Lyric References Women Lying About BBLs
Lil Yachty has come to the defense of Drake in the wake of his controversial lyrics on the Her Loss track "Circo Loco." Yachty claims Drizzy didn't diss Megan Thee Stallion on the song and said his lyrics are referencing women who lie about getting BBLs. On Friday (Nov. 4),...
Stunna Gambino Speaks on Five Songs That Highlight His Different Flows
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Stunna Gambino is one of the young voices of the trenches right now. His music is compact with lyrics about turning his pain into progression. And to deliver them, Stunna uses an assortment of flows. His 2019 project, Underrated, loose records like “Heartless” and this year’s summer LP, Vultures Don’t Kry, serve as evidence of his talent. The 20-year-old from the upper Manhattan, N.Y. neighborhood of Washington Heights speaks on five songs that have made him one of the fresh voices to listen out for in a new generation of New York City hip-hop talent.
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
Kanye West Resurfaces in New Paparazzi Interview, Claims His Mom Donda Was Sacrificed
Kanye West refuses to be silenced. The controversial hip-hop star recently resurfaced in a new interview with the paparazzi discussing conspiracy theories about his mother Donda's death. On Friday (Nov. 11), TheShadeRoom shared an exclusive video of Ye recently speaking with photogs. The rapper did most of the talking. "They...
Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child With Abby De La Rosa
It's official. Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child. According to a Page Six article, published on Thursday (Nov. 10), Abby De La Rosa, who is already a mother to Nick Cannon’s 1-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, hopped on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) and shared a funny meme about her relationship with the entertainer. Nick Cannon caught wind of her post and confirmed he's expecting his third child with the model.
Nas Throws Shade at Pete Rock on New Song ’30’ – Listen
Nas is putting his issues with producer Pete Rock on front street on his new album King's Disease III. Nas and Hit-Boy completed the trifecta by releasing the third album in their King's Disease series on Friday (Nov. 11). On the song, "30," Esco namedrops the legendary producer and addresses their problems.
Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement
Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral. On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
Megan Thee Stallion Has a Writing Credit on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album
Megan Thee Stallion has received a writing credit on Drake and 21 Savage's new album, Her Loss. On Friday (Nov. 4), the credit listing for Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album unveiled that despite not being featured on any of the album's songs, Megan Thee Stallion has earned a writer's credit on the joint project.
