Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk distance runners open indoor track season
A small group of Polk County runners opened the 2022-23 indoor track and field season on Wednesday, competing in the Polar Harriers meet in G.M. Tennant Stadium. The meet featured only two events, the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. Athletes from R-S Central, Brevard, Christ School, Lincoln Charter, Owen and Burns joined Wolverine runners for the event.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Hensley excited about Polk intangibles as 2022-23 wrestling season begins
Polk County kicks off the 2022-23 wrestling season on Thursday, traveling to East Rutherford for a tri-match with the Cavaliers and Crest. The matches will mark the debut of head coach Thom Hensley, who served as a Wolverine assistant coach last season. Team strengths: Hensley is excited about the intangibles...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football commit has score to settle with cousin in Daniel vs. Powdersville quarterfinal
Late Thursday night, Powdersville pummeled Chester in the AAA playoffs, Virginia Tech commit Thomas Williams sent a text to his cousin. The recipient of the message from the Patriots' standout running back was Clemson commit Misun “Tink” Kelley, a star player for the Daniel Lions. Daniel (12-0) would...
Gaffney, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
asheville.com
Eugene Hammonds Honored With Naming of The Eugene Hammonds Athletic Field at Asheville High/SILSA
The Asheville City Board of Education recently honored Coach Eugene Hammonds with the naming of the “The Eugene Hammonds Athletic Field” at Asheville High/SILSA. In February 2020, just before the pandemic began, the Asheville City Board of Education unanimously approved a community-initiated proposal to name the Asheville High School/SILSA athletic field after the coach. Board Policy Code 9300 guided this significant endeavor, ensuring that any naming opportunity/proposal positively reflects on the district’s students, staff, and community.
WYFF4.com
Upstate teacher selected to throw for $1 Million during Saturday's Clemson game
CLEMSON, S.C. — Eckrich is the "Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor" of the College Football Playoff. For the fourth consecutive year, Eckrich is working together with CFP Foundation's 'Extra Yard for Teachers' program, which aims to celebrate teachers and educators across the country. “It's to give back...
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Remembering Josef Weiss and Agnes Jolley
Josef Weiss and his wife Vi were usually present for breakfast at McDonald’s. They continued to go to McDonald’s after it was remodeled and the breakfast bunch all moved up to the new Bojangles. They came up to Bo’s once; that was the last time I saw them.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Putting up the tree on a rainy day in Saluda
To the meadows where we picked the cyclamen. Where the deer tracks were black in the morning. Deep gold sunlight glistens on the shrunken stream. Somnolent trout move through pillars of brown and gold. ~ Kenneth Rexroth, excerpt from “Falling Leaves and Early Snow”. It’s a bitter rain-soaked day...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda
SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
avlwatchdog.org
UNC Asheville Senior, 21, Ousts Incumbent Haywood County Tax Collector
Most college seniors have a lot on their minds, whether it’s making sure to graduate on time or worrying about how to secure a “real job.”. Sebastian Cothran, a 21-year-old UNC Asheville senior, might just have a little more on his plate than most of his classmates. A Republican, Cothran won the job of Haywood County Tax Collector in the Nov. 8 election, unseating incumbent Democrat Greg West — and finding himself responsible for collecting $40 million in county tax revenues.
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
Smoky Mountain News
Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months
Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brandon Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
mynews13.com
Orchard wraps up one of its best seasons, despite obstacles
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don Justus knows his apples to their core. He’s been riding around the orchard since he was a kid. Now, he lives on and owns Justus Orchard. Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, according to NC Field and Family.
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
WLOS.com
Winter Weather Advisory out for most of Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The cold is back once again in Western North Carolina! A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most counties in the mountains. Rain will move in late Monday night with some temperatures in the mountains below the freezing mark in areas. This will create the possibility of freezing rain.
