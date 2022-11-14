ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk distance runners open indoor track season

A small group of Polk County runners opened the 2022-23 indoor track and field season on Wednesday, competing in the Polar Harriers meet in G.M. Tennant Stadium. The meet featured only two events, the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. Athletes from R-S Central, Brevard, Christ School, Lincoln Charter, Owen and Burns joined Wolverine runners for the event.
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Hensley excited about Polk intangibles as 2022-23 wrestling season begins

Polk County kicks off the 2022-23 wrestling season on Thursday, traveling to East Rutherford for a tri-match with the Cavaliers and Crest. The matches will mark the debut of head coach Thom Hensley, who served as a Wolverine assistant coach last season. Team strengths: Hensley is excited about the intangibles...
High School Football PRO

Gaffney, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

asheville.com

Eugene Hammonds Honored With Naming of The Eugene Hammonds Athletic Field at Asheville High/SILSA

The Asheville City Board of Education recently honored Coach Eugene Hammonds with the naming of the “The Eugene Hammonds Athletic Field” at Asheville High/SILSA. In February 2020, just before the pandemic began, the Asheville City Board of Education unanimously approved a community-initiated proposal to name the Asheville High School/SILSA athletic field after the coach. Board Policy Code 9300 guided this significant endeavor, ensuring that any naming opportunity/proposal positively reflects on the district’s students, staff, and community.
WSPA 7News

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Remembering Josef Weiss and Agnes Jolley

Josef Weiss and his wife Vi were usually present for breakfast at McDonald’s. They continued to go to McDonald’s after it was remodeled and the breakfast bunch all moved up to the new Bojangles. They came up to Bo’s once; that was the last time I saw them.
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Putting up the tree on a rainy day in Saluda

To the meadows where we picked the cyclamen. Where the deer tracks were black in the morning. Deep gold sunlight glistens on the shrunken stream. Somnolent trout move through pillars of brown and gold. ~ Kenneth Rexroth, excerpt from “Falling Leaves and Early Snow”. It’s a bitter rain-soaked day...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project

RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda

SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
avlwatchdog.org

UNC Asheville Senior, 21, Ousts Incumbent Haywood County Tax Collector

Most college seniors have a lot on their minds, whether it’s making sure to graduate on time or worrying about how to secure a “real job.”. Sebastian Cothran, a 21-year-old UNC Asheville senior, might just have a little more on his plate than most of his classmates. A Republican, Cothran won the job of Haywood County Tax Collector in the Nov. 8 election, unseating incumbent Democrat Greg West — and finding himself responsible for collecting $40 million in county tax revenues.
WBTV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
Smoky Mountain News

Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months

Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brandon Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
WLOS.com

Winter Weather Advisory out for most of Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The cold is back once again in Western North Carolina! A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most counties in the mountains. Rain will move in late Monday night with some temperatures in the mountains below the freezing mark in areas. This will create the possibility of freezing rain.
Community Policy