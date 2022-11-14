ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
artforum.com

ArtPrize Dissolves Board, Ends Competition

The board of ArtPrize, a popular contemporary art competition regularly held in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has revealed that it is concluding operations as its members scatter to the wind. The event launched in 2009 as an annual affair presenting hundreds of works in venues across the city’s downtown each fall and asking visitors to vote for their favorite. At the end of each iteration’s eighteen-day run, a large cash prize was awarded to the artwork deemed the best by the general populace, with smaller amounts awarded accordingly to runners-up; juried prizes were given out as well, beginning in 2010. The inaugural edition of the event drew roughly 200,000 visitors and amassed some 300,000 votes, with the top prize of $250,000 going to Ran Ortner’s Open Water no. 24, a colossal sea-themed canvas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Self-proclaimed philanthropy disruptor speaks in Grand Rapids on National Philanthropy Day

The Council of Michigan Foundations hosted its annual conference in Grand Rapids Tuesday on National Philanthropy Day. Keynote speaker, Sara Lomelin CEO of Philanthropy Together, spoke with WGVU’s Patrick Center about philanthropy’s need to diversify. She explains individuals pooling their money in ‘giving circles’ is one way to democratize giving.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

What to do if you’re faced with a legal issue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people go through life never having to deal with a criminal investigation or allegations but if you do end up being confronted with that situation, you may not know where to turn. Your best bet may be to turn to a lawyer. Chip & Britt join us from Willey and Chamberlain, our Criminal Defense Expert.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
wgvunews.org

Surging RSV cases overwhelming area hospitals

“We’re seeing a lot of kids coming into the emergency departments with respiratory complaints.”. Dr. Jerry Evans is Medical Director for the Region 6 Healthcare Coalition. It comprises 13 west Michigan counties. “Our pediatric hospitals in the state of Michigan are full. And they’re full of RSV cases and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

How you can help those experiencing homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. They’re embarking on campaign to raise money for their aging heating units in our building with their 3rd annual Roof Sit. They need this community to join forces with them in raising $50,000. Funds raised will help repair old/dying heating units in their building. Due to the size of their building, they have 39 heating units. 24 of those are old or out of commission. They are on day 14 of the Roof Sit and they are still looking for some help to meet their goal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

First charges connected to 2021 overdose

A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) WMU, CMU to battle for victory...
