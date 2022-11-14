Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
artforum.com
ArtPrize Dissolves Board, Ends Competition
The board of ArtPrize, a popular contemporary art competition regularly held in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has revealed that it is concluding operations as its members scatter to the wind. The event launched in 2009 as an annual affair presenting hundreds of works in venues across the city’s downtown each fall and asking visitors to vote for their favorite. At the end of each iteration’s eighteen-day run, a large cash prize was awarded to the artwork deemed the best by the general populace, with smaller amounts awarded accordingly to runners-up; juried prizes were given out as well, beginning in 2010. The inaugural edition of the event drew roughly 200,000 visitors and amassed some 300,000 votes, with the top prize of $250,000 going to Ran Ortner’s Open Water no. 24, a colossal sea-themed canvas.
wgvunews.org
Self-proclaimed philanthropy disruptor speaks in Grand Rapids on National Philanthropy Day
The Council of Michigan Foundations hosted its annual conference in Grand Rapids Tuesday on National Philanthropy Day. Keynote speaker, Sara Lomelin CEO of Philanthropy Together, spoke with WGVU’s Patrick Center about philanthropy’s need to diversify. She explains individuals pooling their money in ‘giving circles’ is one way to democratize giving.
Snow day: GRPS will be closed on Friday
Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a snow day on Friday.
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
WOOD
What to do if you’re faced with a legal issue
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people go through life never having to deal with a criminal investigation or allegations but if you do end up being confronted with that situation, you may not know where to turn. Your best bet may be to turn to a lawyer. Chip & Britt join us from Willey and Chamberlain, our Criminal Defense Expert.
WZZM 13
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan 2022
Some local organizations and nonprofits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals this year for people in need.
wkzo.com
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Condado Tacos hopes to benefit from past MI success
After opening 38 other locations across the country, including five others in Michigan, Condado Tacos has officially arrived in Kalamazoo.
Grand Rapids, Detroit, And Flint Are The Most Rat Infested Cities In Michigan
Orkin pest control annually releases a list of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the nation, and this year, if you're a Michigan resident, you may be living in one of them. What is the most rat-infested city in the country?. According to the annual survey from Orkin, the most...
Mel Trotter Ministries turkey drop helping people in need
The turkey drop is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Celebration Cinema North on Celebration Drive in Grand Rapids.
wgvunews.org
Surging RSV cases overwhelming area hospitals
“We’re seeing a lot of kids coming into the emergency departments with respiratory complaints.”. Dr. Jerry Evans is Medical Director for the Region 6 Healthcare Coalition. It comprises 13 west Michigan counties. “Our pediatric hospitals in the state of Michigan are full. And they’re full of RSV cases and...
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores.
WOOD
How you can help those experiencing homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. They’re embarking on campaign to raise money for their aging heating units in our building with their 3rd annual Roof Sit. They need this community to join forces with them in raising $50,000. Funds raised will help repair old/dying heating units in their building. Due to the size of their building, they have 39 heating units. 24 of those are old or out of commission. They are on day 14 of the Roof Sit and they are still looking for some help to meet their goal.
After tumultuous 2 months, Muskegon Heights Board of Education issues vote of no confidence for Academy Board
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Muskegon — The leader of the Muskegon Heights Board of Education is speaking out on why they issued a vote of no confidence against the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board at a meeting Monday night. Board President Trinell Scott says the Academy Board is not working...
WOOD
First charges connected to 2021 overdose
A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) WMU, CMU to battle for victory...
Teacher shortage, management issues prompts Muskegon Heights Academy’s authorizer to make board changes
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Ongoing struggles with filling teacher vacancies, compliance concerns and management issues at Muskegon Heights Academy has prompted the charter school’s authorizer to make changes to the board of directors. Trinell Scott, president of the Muskegon Heights Board of Education, the academy’s authorizer, told MLive/The...
Grand Rapids Public Schools considers tearing down former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education is considering the demolition of a vacant, former high school as part of the district’s ongoing planning for the future of Grand Rapids Public Schools facilities. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW, which formerly operated as Adelante...
