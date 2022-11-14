Super PACs spent $3.4 million on Wyoming races in 2022, while a handful of wealthy individuals bankrolled dozens of campaigns. But money didn’t always yield wins. It was an expensive year to run for office in Wyoming. Super PACs poured in an unprecedented $3.4 million while a few wealthy individuals bankrolled dozens of candidates at the state level. Meanwhile, an open seat in Teton County broke the fundraising record for a statehouse race.

