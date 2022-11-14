ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Wyoming Game and Fish: 30 youth-only hunting licenses for National Elk Refuge still available

CASPER, Wyo. — Youth ages 12–17 who have an unfilled Wyoming 2022 full-price youth elk license have a chance to apply for permits to hunt on the National Elk Refuge. “The first 25 National Elk Refuge access permits have already been allocated, but an additional 30 permits can be applied for online this weekend,” the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Wednesday.
WYOMING STATE
Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
CASPER, WY
Christmas tree permits available from BLM Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — People wanting to chop down their own Christmas tree can obtain permits from the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming for $5–$10 per tree, depending on where the tree will be cut. “Although the Christmas tree permits are for any tree species, the BLM recommends Engelmann...
WYOMING STATE
Record cash flowed into Wyo’s elections. Here’s where it went.

Super PACs spent $3.4 million on Wyoming races in 2022, while a handful of wealthy individuals bankrolled dozens of campaigns. But money didn’t always yield wins. It was an expensive year to run for office in Wyoming. Super PACs poured in an unprecedented $3.4 million while a few wealthy individuals bankrolled dozens of candidates at the state level. Meanwhile, an open seat in Teton County broke the fundraising record for a statehouse race.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CHEYENNE, WY
Obituaries: Hayden; Cochran Jr.; Edwards

Gary Bruce Hayden passed away on November 9, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice with his family by his side. Gary was born in Gillette, Wyoming, on January 5, 1948, to Darrell and Maureen (McClure) Hayden. He and his wife Karen were married for 54 years. They have two children, Gwen Barstad and Wes Hayden.
CASPER, WY

