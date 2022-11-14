Free eye exams offered by Optom-Eyes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Optom-Eyes is once again offering free eye exams and eyeglasses to those in need. Dr. Amanda Walls, the new Owner of the practice, joined FOX21’s Abbie Burke on Monday, Nov. 14 to talk about the initiative and continued support.

This comes as Optom-Eyes’ fifth year holding the event, and the practice will give away 100 exams and 100 pairs of glasses Saturday, Nov. 19. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the offer is first come, first served.

Optom-Eyes is located at 3585 Van Teylingen Drive in Colorado Springs, and the office can be reached at (719) 550-3937.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.