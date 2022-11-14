ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Free eye exams offered by Optom-Eyes

By Abbie Burke
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PImEh_0jAF0NQR00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Optom-Eyes is once again offering free eye exams and eyeglasses to those in need. Dr. Amanda Walls, the new Owner of the practice, joined FOX21’s Abbie Burke on Monday, Nov. 14 to talk about the initiative and continued support.

This comes as Optom-Eyes’ fifth year holding the event, and the practice will give away 100 exams and 100 pairs of glasses Saturday, Nov. 19. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the offer is first come, first served.

Optom-Eyes is located at 3585 Van Teylingen Drive in Colorado Springs, and the office can be reached at (719) 550-3937.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Take a Turkey to Work Day

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Care and Share is hosting the Take a Turkey to Work Day event today Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this evening. Participating King Soopers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will have drop-offs for people to donate a frozen turkey to Care and Share. Some workplaces are hosting events […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Third Whataburger location opening in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Popular fast food chain Whataburger is set to open its third location in Colorado Springs on Friday, Nov. 18. The new location at 5905 Constitution Avenue will serve the east side of the city, with the Dublin Boulevard and Interquest Parkway locations serving the northern parts of the city. The brand debuted […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tri Lakes Cares receives 100 turkeys to feed families

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — With some families facing empty cupboards this holiday season, one local company is trying to help make the holidays a little easier for those in need, by donating 100 turkeys to Tri Lakes Cares. “It is extremely important for businesses to donate to smaller non-profits like ours. We get to serve […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Annual Tree Lighting Celebration rescheduled

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs will hold its annual Tree Lighting Celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Acacia Park. The date was changed from Friday, Nov. 18 due to frigid temperatures forecasted for Friday evening. The festivities will include a visit from Santa and a short ceremony, according to the City.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Outlets of Castle Rock offer Black Friday deals

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The snow has started to fall, and just in time as the Outlets at Castle Rock will soon be hosting Black Friday sales. Outlets at Castle Rock will open at 6 a.m. and the Outlets at Silverthorne will open at 9 a.m. on Friday. Stores will have secret deals including; Spyder, Nike, […]
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KXRM

Commercial structure burned due to warming fire

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said a commercial structure fire at a business north of downtown Tuesday night, Nov. 15, was caused by a homeless warming fire. Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a building on North El Paso Street, just north of East Fillmore Street, showing heavy smoke. A […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Deploys 20 Snow Plows During Storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Public Works Division will deploy 20 snowplows tonight to keep roads clear. It is what they call a “partial call out” meaning just under half of the city’s fleet and drivers will be deployed. “We’re anticipating it’s going to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

ReGenesis MD Medspa and Wellness is now open!

(SPONSORED) — Experience wellness in a whole new way with ReGenesis MD. They offer services ranging from laser aesthetics and IV Therapy to facials, and Nova went to their grand opening event for a sneak peek at the Colorado Springs location!. With a wide range of services, ReGenesis MD...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homeward Pikes Peak helping those in need find a home

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is Homeward Pikes Peak (HPP). For 20 years, HPP has provided housing, integrated mental health, and substance abuse counseling for those who are low-income or exiting homelessness. This year HPP is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday. The raids happened at a home near Palmer Park and in Security Widefield. Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Meeting for Pueblo residents to learn about broadband

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 to update Pueblo residents about broadband internet in their area. The City of Pueblo will host the meeting in cooperation with the Colorado Broadband Office. Mayor Nick Gradisar will speak, along with CEO of Co Create LLC Salvador Acuna, President of e-Luminosity Denisse Shorey and members […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs fast-food employee robbed in drive-thru

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating two armed robberies that happened in quick succession Tuesday night. An employee at a fast-food restaurant in the 2700 block of South Academy was working the drive-thru at 8 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up with the driver holding a gun. The suspect aimed the weapon at the victim and demanded money.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fort Carson soldiers volunteer to prepare holiday meals

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson Culinary Specialist Soldier volunteers will partner with the Colorado Springs Salvation Army to cook approximately 2,500 holiday meals at the Fort Carson Culinary Academy kitchen in preparation for Thanksgiving. Fort Carson said the holiday dinner preparations will begin Sunday night, and continue around the clock through Thanksgiving morning, when […]
FORT CARSON, CO
KXRM

Great horned owl stuck in truck grille rescued by CPW

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Great horned owl that was apparently stuck in a truck grille and wedged against its radiator, was rescued by wildlife officers in Colorado Springs after a passerby noticed its head protruding from the truck and called for help. Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) tweeted about the rescue […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Several school districts have delayed starts Friday due to frigid temps, snow

Several school districts across Colorado have delayed starts for Friday morning due to frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted overnight. Some of the biggest school districts, like Denver, Jeffco Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Littleton Public Schools have called for 2-hour delayed start for Friday. Other school districts like Aurora and Cherry Creek Public Schools have one-hour to 90-minute delays for Friday morning. Several other school districts across the state also have posted delays or closures. According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow amounts as of 9 p.m. Thursday have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight. Flurries should be tapering off by Friday morning. But the big headline is the cold- Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero. LINK: School Closings Section 
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Community and Veterans Job Fair in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center (PPWFC) will host a job fair and hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17 for the general public and veterans, as well as transitioning military. PPWFC said the job fair provides an opportunity for civilian and military job seekers to meet with numerous employers in one place. It […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy